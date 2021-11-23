Goiás beats Guarani and guarantees a return to Serie A do Brasileirão – 11/22/2021

Goiás is back to the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Less than a year after the crash, Esmeraldino ensured its return to the elite of national football with one round in advance after a 2-0 victory against Guarani, tonight, at the Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in Campinas (SP).

Elvis and Nicolas score the goals of the triumph. With the result, the team from Goiás reaches 64 points and can no longer be reached by teams outside the G4 of Serie B.

Goiás joins Botafogo and Coritiba, among the teams that have already ensured access. Avaí, CRB, CSA and Guarani are still dreaming of a place in the last round, which will be played between next Thursday and Sunday.

Needing the victory to confirm the spot, Goiás managed to impose itself even playing away from home. Elvis opened the scoring after seven minutes into the first half, with a free kick. At 28, Nicolas took advantage of Artur’s cross and headed to widen.

With the advantage, Goiás held the pressure of an opponent supported by the fans to confirm the victory. The goalkeeper Tadeu had a great performance in the match. Toward the end of the game, forward Nicolas was sent off after a scuffle with Guarani’s reserve players when he was substituted.

In the last round, Goiás will face Brusque, at Serrinha, on Sunday. On the same day, Guarani will have another decisive game, this time against the already champion Botafogo, at Nilton Santos Stadium.