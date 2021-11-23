Gómez cuddles Weverton after discussion and talks about “continuing making history” at Libertadores

Defender Gustavo Gómez, from palm trees, came back to talk about his discussion with Weverton in the game against Fortaleza. The defender stated that the goalkeeper is “his brother” and that facts like this only show that “everyone wants to win”

“As you said, what happened to Weverton stays in the field, shows that everyone is connected, everyone wants to win. I’ve already talked on social media, he’s my brother and even in the fight we’re together,” said Gómez to TV Palmeiras.

Palmeiras now face Atlético-MG on Tuesday before traveling to Montevideo, where they face Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores decision. “Our squad is doing well, we are preparing for tomorrow’s game, it’s really cool that everyone has the opportunity to play,” said Gómez of the game against Galo.

“We have a special week, we’re going to tomorrow’s game (Tuesday) and then we travel to continue making history with this shirt,” he concluded.

Finally, the defender spoke of the importance of having already won the last Libertadores by Palmeiras. “It helps a lot (being the second Libertadores final), it was a unique experience. Now we have the chance to win again and that gives us peace of mind because you’ve already been through this. Let’s try to get it again (the title).”

