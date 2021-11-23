Goodbye Fernanda Souza! Thiaguinho’s new relationship is announced on Instagram

Top Stories

Cheap Accommodation: Is it worth staying in a hostel?

According to a post made by journalist Léo Dias this Monday morning, November 22, Thiaguinho would be in a new relationship. The singer’s alleged girlfriend is none other than ex-BBB 19 Carol Peixinho, who became famous for reaching the end of her edition together with Paula Sperling. Nonetheless, it seems that the relationship is not recent and according to information they have been together since the end of No Limite.

Also according to Leo Dias, Thiaguinho prefers to maintain discretion in the relationship. However, it has been appearing a lot alongside the ex-BBB in recent days. The columnist also stated that Carol has the dream of getting married and going up to the altar, whereas Thiaguinho prefers not to publicly assume a relationship for the time being. It is worth remembering that at the end of 2019, he ended his marriage to Fernanda Souza, and until then he would not have been involved with anyone.

Be sure to check out this hot article on our site: Viih Tube is spotted kissing ex-BBB Arthur Picoli

“Recent relationship? None of that! Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho, ex-bbb, have been together since the end of No Limite, but discretion is something the singer does not give up. On the other hand, public appearances in the same place are increasingly frequent and difficult to hide”, said Leo Dias.

Also, check out this article that is buzzing around the web. Thiago Gagliasso reveals a shocking secret and warns that the fight with Bruno Gagliasso will only get worse: “hypocrite”

Internet users comment on Thiaguinho’s supposed new relationship

The news of the supposed romance between Thiaguinho and Carol Peixinho is no longer a surprise to anyone. On the other hand, netizens spared no time to give their opinion on Instagram. See the comments that are highlighted on the columnist page.

“It’s more certain in secret than when it goes to the media! That’s right”, said an internet user, “I didn’t want him, the guy doesn’t take anyone on, to get general”, said another, “I wish them all the happiness in the world, but when I look at Thiaguinho I only see Fernandinha”said another.

Finally, also check out this article that is booming all over the web: After supposed involvement with Mel Maia, Mc Melody leaves for another famous, see