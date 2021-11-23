Google lists products with highest increase in search on Black Friday

Last Friday (19), the Exam released a Google survey that revealed the most popular products during Black Friday. According to the report, which uses data from November 7th to 13th, cell phones are the most popular among Brazilians. On the other hand, goods related to games were the ones with the biggest increases in searches compared to the previous week. Check out the 10 biggest growths in searches in the period below:

Nintendo (+326%) Games (+131%) Gamer notebook (+130%) PSN (+107%) iPhone 13 (+106%) Speaker (+103%) Monitor (+103%) Smart TV (+86%) Smartphone (+86%) Mobile (+86%)

As you can see, some terms represent the same type of interest, like “mobile” and “smartphone”, or are broad — like “games”. Despite not informing the purchased products in detail, the data point to purchase intentions.

Black Friday of games

In the case of Nintendo, the recent release of Brilliant Diamond Pokémon It’s from Shining Pearl may have motivated growth. The natural price decrease due to the age of the “basic” console must also have influenced the interest.

PSN, PlayStation’s digital store, could see an even bigger increase in searches this week after the start of the brand’s Black Friday promotion. In addition to offering discounts of up to 50% on games like The Last of Us Part II and Marvel’s Spider-Man, the annual subscription to the PlayStation Plus service is 33% cheaper.

In terms of smartphones, Buscapé conducted a survey on its platform this month, identifying that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Motorola Moto G9 Play and iPhone 11 were among the most sought after by Brazilians. Still, it seems that the desire for an iPhone 13 is on the rise; the device costs up to R$ 15,499 at the national Apple store and offers for the commemorative date can be an opportunity to make the purchase less “salty”.

Promising future?

Gleidys Salvanha, Google’s business director for the Retail segment, informed the Exam that the movements of the games industry during the period can explain the sharp growth. “Overall, the topics with the biggest increase are similar year to year, but sometimes we are surprised. There was a year, for example, when the demand for liquid and powdered soap soared, reflecting the amount of promotions and advertisements in the product in the period,” he added. Google also said it offers help to companies with insights during Black Friday.

There is an expectation of Black Friday sales increase for this year in e-commerce. According to the Brazilian Trade Association (ABComm), the national digital retail should move R$ 6.38 billion during the 24 hours of Friday of 11/26. The estimate points to a growth of 25% compared to the 2020 turnover.