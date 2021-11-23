Gorillaz comes to Brazil in 2022 for shows at MITA

New music festival based in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the MITA – Music Is The Answer confirmed this Tuesday (23) his line-up official with some weighty names. Among the main artists guaranteed in the first edition of the event are Gorillaz, Gilberto Gil, Marcelo D2 and the kooks. The shows in São Paulo take place in May 14 and 15, 2022, at Spark Arena. The capital of Rio de Janeiro will host the event a week later, in May 21st and 22nd, at the jockey club.
Ticket prices vary between BRL 350.00 (half entry) and BRL 700.00 (in full). Sales will open at 10 am December 1st and will be carried out by event. Application users love will have access to pre-sales from 10 am on November 24th.
Check out the complete MITA schedule:
São Paulo – May 14
Rufus du Sol
Tom Misch
Gilberto Gil In Concert
Luedji Luna
Marina Sena
Black Alien
Xenia France
Day invites Lucas Silveira
São Paulo – May 15th
Gorillaz
Two Door Cinema Club
Marcelo D2
matue
Linker
heavy dance
Letrux
Owl BC1 invites Larissa Luz
Rio de Janeiro – May 21
Gorillaz
Two Door Cinema Club
the kooks
heavy dance
Linker
Black Alien
Xenia France
Owl BC1 invites Larissa Luz
Rio de Janeiro – May 22
Rufus du Sol
Tom Misch
Gilberto Gil In Concert
already
Marcelo D2
Marcos Valle & Azymuth
Letrux
Alice Caymmi invites Maria Luiza Jobim
When: May 14 and 15 in São Paulo. May 21st and 22nd in Rio de Janeiro.
Where: Spark Arena (Av. Manuel Bandeira, 360, Vila Leopoldina, west side, São Paulo) and Jockey Club (Santos Dumont square, 31, Gávea, south side, Rio de Janeiro).
How much: BRL 350 (half-price), BRL 395 (social contribution) and BRL 700 (full)