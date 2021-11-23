Gorillaz comes to Brazil in 2022 for shows at MITA

New music festival based in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, the MITA – Music Is The Answer confirmed this Tuesday (23) his line-up official with some weighty names. Among the main artists guaranteed in the first edition of the event are Gorillaz, Gilberto Gil, Marcelo D2 and the kooks. The shows in São Paulo take place in May 14 and 15, 2022, at Spark Arena. The capital of Rio de Janeiro will host the event a week later, in May 21st and 22nd, at the jockey club.

Ticket prices vary between BRL 350.00 (half entry) and BRL 700.00 (in full). Sales will open at 10 am December 1st and will be carried out by event. Application users love will have access to pre-sales from 10 am on November 24th.

Check out the complete MITA schedule:

São Paulo – May 14

Rufus du Sol

Tom Misch

Gilberto Gil In Concert

Luedji Luna

Marina Sena

Black Alien

Xenia France

Day invites Lucas Silveira

São Paulo – May 15th

Gorillaz

Two Door Cinema Club

Marcelo D2

matue

Linker

heavy dance

Letrux

Owl BC1 invites Larissa Luz

Rio de Janeiro – May 21

Gorillaz

Two Door Cinema Club

the kooks

heavy dance

Linker

Black Alien

Xenia France

Owl BC1 invites Larissa Luz

Rio de Janeiro – May 22

Rufus du Sol

Tom Misch

Gilberto Gil In Concert

already

Marcelo D2

Marcos Valle & Azymuth

Letrux

Alice Caymmi invites Maria Luiza Jobim

When: May 14 and 15 in São Paulo. May 21st and 22nd in Rio de Janeiro.

Where: Spark Arena (Av. Manuel Bandeira, 360, Vila Leopoldina, west side, São Paulo) and Jockey Club (Santos Dumont square, 31, Gávea, south side, Rio de Janeiro).

How much: BRL 350 (half-price), BRL 395 (social contribution) and BRL 700 (full)