Government raises to BRL 106.1 billion estimate of fiscal space with PEC of Precatório in 2022

SAO PAULO – The special secretary of the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said this Monday (22), that the PEC dos Precatórios, in its current format, opens up a fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 budget.

He participates in a public hearing at the Federal Senate to discuss the matter, approved two weeks ago by the Chamber of Deputies.

The estimated value exceeds by R$ 14.5 billion the initial projection presented by the folder. The change is due to the correction in the parameters for estimated inflation for the end of the year.

Before, the government’s economic team expected the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to end 2021 at an accumulated high of 8.7%, now it is 9.6%.

According to Colnago, the projection for the limit on the payment of court orders next year jumped from BRL 44.5 billion to BRL 45.3 billion with higher inflation ‒ which reduces the fiscal breath by about BRL 800 million on this line.

On the other hand, the space estimated with the change in the spending ceiling methodology increased by R$ 15.2 billion, rising to R$ 59.5488 billion in the Executive Branch and R$ 2.6948 billion in the other branches.

Despite the much larger space than initially estimated, Colnago argues that only R$1.1 billion are free for allocation.

A good part of the resources would be destined to the adjustment of benefits linked to the minimum wage, to the increase of other mandatory expenses ‒ such as the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), the salary bonus and the unemployment insurance ‒, to the “Boosted” Brazil Aid, a costs related to vaccination against Covid-19 and the linkage of the ceiling to other powers and sub-ceilings.

Here is the account presented by the secretary to the parliamentarians:

If the portfolio’s projections are confirmed, there would be difficulties for the federal government to accommodate expenses in the interest of President Jair Bolsonaro himself (no party), who has waved at the granting of “truck aid” estimated at R$ 4 billion, the extension of the exemption from the payroll to 17 sectors of the economy, with a projected impact of R$ 8 billion per year, or even adjustments to civil service categories – which can cost annually between R$ 3 billion and R$ 4 billion per percentage point, according to a survey of the Independent Fiscal Institution (IFI).

The Precatórios PEC is identified by the Planalto Palace as a fundamental measure to make the Auxílio Brasil – a substitute for the Bolsa Família program – viable in monthly installments of R$ 400.00 to 17 million families until December 2022. distributed in average installments of R$ 217.18, compared to R$ 189.00 previously transferred.

The government’s idea is to guarantee a temporary complementation to the benefit to guarantee the boosted transfers over the coming year. For this, Colnago said that the Ministry of Citizenship estimates that R$ 51.1 billion will be needed in addition to the R$ 34.5 billion that had already been provided for in the 2022 Budget as payment for the extinct Bolsa Família.

The version of the PEC of Precatório that comes from the Chamber of Deputies frees fiscal space from two movements: 1) the limitation of payment of precatório (which are judicial debts of the Federal Government with no new possibility of new appeal) in one fiscal year; 2) and a change in the spending cap methodology.

The text is considered controversial by many senators in several aspects. The first is the non-payment of federal government commitments determined by the Judiciary Power itself ‒ which has been classified as “default”.

The change in the inflation measurement window to be considered for correction of the spending ceiling is another aspect that bothers parliamentarians. For many, the movement is opportunistic and consequently harms the country’s credibility with economic agents.

The debate has also been heavily contaminated by the presidential race that will take place in just under a year. On the one hand, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) has in Auxílio Brasil a bet to recover support from a relevant portion of the electorate.

On the other hand, opponents do not want to give ammunition to the president’s reelection plan. Critics claim that the PEC dos Precatório will open space beyond what is necessary to fund the new social program.

During the public hearing, Colnago argued that the PEC dos Precatórios maintains the solidity of the spending ceiling rule and does not compromise the fiscal framework constructed.

“What we have today is a spending ceiling that runs until 2035. We had this spending ceiling synchronization, which at this moment is allowing for an opening of space, but which in the coming years it ceases to exist. There is a structural space now, and from then on there will be a synchronization of expenditure ceiling revenue and expenditure,” he said.

“We currently have a very strong fiscal rule. Until 2035, expenses will only be able to grow due to the variation in inflation. It is not a fragile rule, on the contrary: it is a very robust rule that is being maintained for the next few years”, he added.

