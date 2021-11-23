Government still has no source of funds to create permanent Brazil Aid of R$400, says secretary of the Economy | Economy

The special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy, Esteves Colnago, said this Monday (22) that the government has not yet identified a permanent source of funds that will allow it to fund Brazil Aid of at least R$ 400 in the coming years.

Until this Monday, the federal government said that Auxílio Brasil – a program that replaces Bolsa Família – would be complemented up to the minimum amount of R$ 400 only by the end of 2022. This is because, to create a permanent complement, it is necessary to indicate a permanent source of funds.

In the morning, however, the leader of the government in the Senate and rapporteur of the PEC dos Precatórios at the house, Fernando Bezerra Coelho (MDB-PE), told journalist Ana Flor’s blog that the government agreed to make this value permanent. But it did not explain where the money will come from. See below:

Ana Flor: Government decides to make R$400 permanent aid

“What we technically lack for the program to be permanent is the question of permanent source [de recursos]. Today, we do not have a permanent source for this expense to be permanent”, said Colnago during the release of the federal government’s income and expenditure report.

A “permanent source of funds,” in public economics parlance, can come in two ways: cutting current permanent expenditures or creating new sources of revenue (eg, a new tax).

The temporary supplement, valid only until the end of 2022, was included by the government in the PEC dos Precatórios, which has already passed the Chamber of Deputies and still needs to be approved in two rounds in the Senate.

The PEC authorizes the government to postpone the payment of part of the judicial debts (precatório) foreseen for next year – and defines that the money to be “save” in this postponement be used to reinforce the Auxílio Brasil. This source of funds, however, will only exist in 2022.

In a debate in the Senate earlier this Monday afternoon, Colnago stated that the eventual approval of the PEC dos Precatórios will make room for R$ 106.1 billion in the spending ceiling in 2022. Of this amount, R$ 51.1 billion would be reserved to guarantee the payment of R$400 in Brazil Aid.

Also on Monday, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), called the creation of a permanent Aid Brazil with a floor of R$ 400 per beneficiary a “smart idea”. The politician did not risk pointing out a source of funds for this complementation.

During the presentation of the report, in the late afternoon, the secretary recalled that the obligation to present a permanent source of resources stems from the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF).

Colnago explained that the approval of the PEC opens the fiscal space for the program in the 2022 spending ceiling. For the following years, however, the payment of this supplement would be conditional on the indication of a permanent source of funds.

“We don’t have the illusion that there won’t be a lot of pressure for [o valor de R$ 400] be permanent. But fiscally speaking, we would not want to alienate the source of funds”, said Colnago.

For the government to be able to pay the BRL 400 promised starting in December, Colnago assesses that the PEC dos Precatórios would need to be approved by the next 15th.

If the Senate takes longer to approve the proposal, an option for the Ministry of Citizenship to operationalize the program would be to pay the current amount on the planned schedule and, by the end of the month, make an extra transfer to families to reach R$400.

“As has been done in other programs, in previous situations, you can try running a sheet [de pagamentos] additional. So you pay around R$ 200 on the right date and run to pay a supplementary sheet until December 31st”, he suggested.

As of November, when the government started to pay Brazil Aid, the average amount of the benefit was increased by 17.84% to cover inflation – an exception in which the LRF does not require compensation. To succeed Bolsa Família, which had an average value of R$189, the new program paid an average of R$224.41 for each family in November.

Taxation of dividends

As an option as a permanent source of funds to pay for Brazil Aid, the secretary mentioned the resumption of taxation of profits and dividends, which is part of the Income Tax reform. Despite having been approved by the Chamber, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, has acknowledged on several occasions that the text has not made any progress in the Senate.

According to Colnago, the taxation of profits and dividends approved by the Chamber would cover part of the increase in the benefit amount. Still, another permanent source would be needed to fully cover the R$400.

However, the secretary recalled that the ministry also has a set of studies on the reduction of tax benefits and the reduction of other mandatory expenses.