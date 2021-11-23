Governor honors inaugural class at SUS Technical School

In new facilities, the Technical School of the Unified Health System of Pará (ETSUS) “Manuel Ayres”, linked to the State Department of Public Health (Sespa), began this Monday (22) the classes of the Update course at Control of Breast and Cervical Cancer, with emphasis on PCCU collection and clinical breast examination.

The state governor, Helder Barbalho, and the first lady, Daniela Barbalho, attended the opening class ceremony and then visited the Unit’s premises, talked to the students and professionals who work at the site. On the occasion, Helder highlighted the importance of investments in intellectual capital and the possibility of professional training without the need to travel to other states.

“Our government has strengthened its policy of valuing the health server. And this vocational training school has also contributed to the improvement of health services. The pandemic has been showing this, as private health care has collapsed, but the one carried out by the Unified Health System has remained firm and saved lives. We could have the best hospitals in the world, with the latest equipment, but without qualified professionals, we would not achieve the expected result. With these new facilities, ETSUS do Pará will better fulfill its role with excellence”, pointed out the governor.

“The reopening of this space reflects our commitment to public health and the training of our servers and health professionals. Therefore, we are very happy with the arrival of this moment. ETSUS is a training institution and its relevance for education and health consists in the strengthening of public policies, with strategies to implement practices, which reaffirm and express the power of the SUS”, says the Secretary of Health of the State, Rômulo Rodovalho.

In addition to the head of Sespa, the ceremony was attended by the assistant secretaries of Sespa, Sipriano Ferraz and Ariel Sampaio; by the Secretary of State for Education, Eliete Braga, and by the director of ETSUS, Elizeth Braga, who highlighted the importance of the support given by the State Government, through Sespa, which provided for the realization of the project, now in a broader space. “It is impossible not to recognize the dedication given to public health throughout the state and here we will continue to train trained professionals, so that they can dedicate their lives to saving the lives of many”, he highlighted.

ETSUS was installed in the State 15 years ago and is part of the SUS Technical Schools Network – a government network created by the Ministry of Health, National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems), to facilitate the articulation between the 36 Technical Schools of the Unified Health System in the country.

Linked to Sespa, the institution works with the objective of qualifying mid-level health professionals, as well as postgraduates, contemplating, as a priority, workers from the three spheres of the SUS – federal, state and municipal, in line with the principles and the guidelines of the National Policy on Continuing Education in Health.

On-site activities at the School returned in August this year, operating in the new facilities. Since then, 475 Health professionals have been qualified by the Unit. Course planning is prepared by the technical team of the School’s Pedagogical Management and the offer and execution of activities meets the needs of health services that are part of the SUS network in the State of Pará.

Also during this year, courses in distance learning modalities have already been held, in partnership with the State Department of Education (Seduc), through the Virtual Learning Environment (Avacefor) platform. For this module, there are currently three courses in progress, plus the programming of monthly live broadcasts over the internet, which contribute to the training of SUS professionals.

This year alone, the following courses have already been offered: Introductory for Community Health Agents; Update on Breast and Cervical Cancer Control with emphasis on PCCU Collection and Clinical Breast Examination; Medium Level Technical Specialization in Oncology; Training for Technicians in Orthotics and Prosthetics – TOP; Training in the National Policy for Permanent Health Education – PNEPS; Qualification of SUS Management and Planning Instruments and Qualification in Humanization.

The Update on Breast and Cervical Cancer Control with emphasis on PCCU Collection and Clinical Breast Examination are in progress; Update Vaccine Room and Cold Chain; Update for Health professionals who work in the Care of Women in Pregnancy and Puerperal Cycle and that of Oral Health Technician.

Service: ETSUS is located at Travessa da Estrela, n° 2342, between Avenidas Romulo Maiorana and Duque de Caxias, in Bairro do Marco. Information by phone (91) 3202-9303.