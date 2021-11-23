Gracyanne Barbosa spreads her legs and buries her bathing suit in her bottom GG: ”Work of art”

Gracyanne Barbosa (38) broke the web!

The fitness muse used her social network last Sunday, 21st, to share a daring click showing off her muscular, sculptural body.

On her Instagram, the digital influencer shared a sequence of photos sitting on the grass next to her pets.

“Is there still time for a Sunday Bumday? Because I love the fact that I can say and especially feel, that no part of our body should be censored or hidden, after all it’s ours and we should love. And no social standards or rules can ever take away our self-esteem and freedom”, wrote in the caption.

In the grass, she appeared on her back showing her incredible flexibility opening a split. the beloved of beautiful (47) posed wearing a deep black bathing suit, with the back open and in the thong model.

Gracyanne flaunted her flawless body with her pumped buttocks and super-healed legs. “Wonderful woman”, commented a follower. “Work of art”, drooled another. “Woman’s Show”, praised one more.

See Gracyanne Barbosa’s clicks wearing a deep bathing suit and thong:





