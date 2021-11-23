Grammy 2022: BTS, Måneskin and HER Announce Nominee List

Finally here is the complete list of 2022 Grammy nominees. Artists, albums and songs competing for the 64th edition were revealed in a live in the early afternoon of this Tuesday (23) with the presence of the BTS, HER, Måneskin, Tayla Parx, of the comedian Nate Bargatze, of the singer Jon Baptiste and the journalist gayle king did to the honors.

This is the first time in 30 years that nominees have come solely from the votes of Academy members and will not undergo a final committee review. Another change takes place in the four main categories (Breakthrough, Recording, Song of the Year and Album of the Year): nominees go from 8 to 10.

The Grammy 2022 will take place on January 31st, in Los Angeles, at the former Staples Center, now Crypto.com Arena.

Check out the list of nominees*:

BEST NEW ARTIST

Arooj Aftab

jimmy allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

japanese breakfast

SONG OF THE YEAR (songwriters award)

“Bad Habits” – Ed Sheeran

“A Beautiful Noise” – Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Fight For You” – HER

“Happier than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Lil Nas X

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

RECORD OF THE YEAR (Producer and Sound Engineer Award)

“I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Baptiste

“I Get a Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat feat. SZA

“Happier than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name” – Lil Nas X

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” – Silk Sonic

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“We Are” – Jon Baptiste

“Love For Sale” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)” – Justin Bieber

“Planet Her (Deluxe)” – Doja Cat

“Happier than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Back of my Mind” – HER

“Montero” – Lil Nas X

“Sour” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Evermore” – Taylor Swift

“Donda” – Kanye West

BEST MUSIC VIDEO

“Shot in the Dark” – AC/DC

“Freedom” – Jon Baptiste

“I Get a Kick out of you” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Happier than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” -Lil Nas X

“Good 4 You” – Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP PERFORMANCE

“Anyone” – Justin Bieber

“Right on Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Happier than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Positions” – Ariana Grande

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“I Get a Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Lonely” – Justin Bieber & Benny Blanco

“Butter” – BTS

“Higher Power” – Coldplay

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

BEST LATIN POP OR URBAN ALBUM

“Vértigo” – Pablo Alborán

“Mis Amores” – Paula Arenas

“Hecho A La Antigua” – Ricardo Arjona

“Mis Manos” – Camilo

“Mendo” – Alex Cuba

“Revelation” – Selena Gomez

BEST URBAN MUSIC ALBUM

“Aphrodisiac” – Rauw Alejandro

“El Last Tour Del Mundo” – Bad Bunny

“Jose” – J Balvin

“KG0516” – KAROL G

“Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8” – Kali Uchis

BEST RAP PERFORMANCE

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Up” – Cardi B

“My Life” – J. Cole

“Way 2 Sexy” – Drake

“Hot Shit” – Megan Thee Stallion

BEST RAP SONG

“Bath Salts” – DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

“Best Friend” – Saweetie, Doja Cat

“Family Ties” – Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

“Jail” – Kanye West, Jay-Z

“​​My Life” – J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

BEST RAP ALBUM

“The Off-Season” – J. Cole

“Certified Lover Boy” – Drake

“King’s Disease” – Nas

“Call Me If You Get Lost” – Tyler, the Creator

“Donda” – Kanye West

BEST MELODIC RAP PERFORMANCE

“pride . is . the . devil” – J.Cole feat Lil’ Baby

“Need to Know” – Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” – Lila Nas X

“Wusyaname” – Tyler, The Creator

“Hurricane” – Kanye West feat The Weeknd & Lil Baby

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

“Hero” – Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” – Oalufur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before” – James Blake

“Heartbreak” – Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinnosaurs

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM

“Subconsciously” – Black Coffee

“Fallen Embers” – ILLENIUM

“Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded)” – Major Lazer

“Shockwave” – Marshmello

“Free Love” – Sylvan Esso

“Judgement” – Ten City

BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Forever After All” – Luke Combs

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

“All I Do Is Drive” – ​​Jason Isbell

“camera roll” – Kacey Musgraves

“You Should Probably Leave” – Chris Stapleton

BEST COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP PERFORMANCE

“If I Didn’t Love You” – Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

“Younger Me” – Osborne Brothers

“Glad You Exist” – Dan + Shay

“Chasing After You” – Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King & Miranda Lambert

BEST COUNTRY SONG

“Better Than We Found It” – Maren Morris

“camera roll” – Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” – Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” – Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” – Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” – Mickey Guyton

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Roger Chahayed

Mike Elizondo

hit boy

Ricky Reed

