Grammy 2022: See list of nominees

Billie Eilish is featured

Billie Eilish’s “Happier Than Ever” is running for major categories: “Best Music Video” and musical film, with the singer’s feature film with Disney+, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles.”

Lil Nas X brand Rap category

American Lil Nas X is making history. At the beginning of the event, in which the nominees were announced, the singer got important nominations in the Rap category, such as “Best Melodic Rap Performance”

Karol G and Kali Uchis are nominated for a Grammy

In addition to Selena Gomez, Karol G and Kali Uchis are the most attention-grabbing singers in the list of nominees. Both are competing for “Best Urban Music”, with a focus on Latin artists.

Olivia Rodrigo debuts in style

Singer Olivia Rodrigo made her Grammy debut, garnering some of the top nominations for the award. “Sour” is in the running for “Pop Album”, while “drivers license” has gained major nominations such as “Best Pop Performance”. In addition, “good 4 u” is up for “Best Clip” and, in the live performance, the presenter made the faux pas of not mentioning Olivia, causing the Grammys to make an errata minutes later.

BTS presents category and is indicated

In addition to presenting category during the broadcast of Grammy nominations – as well as Billie Eilish herself – the BTS also got its own nomination. The K-pop group competes with the song “Butter” in “Performance de Duo ou Grupo”