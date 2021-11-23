Grazi Massafera melts at her boyfriend’s praise and then reciprocates

The relationship between Grazi Massafera and Alexandre Machafer it’s going very well, thank you, with the right to several exchanges of affection on social networks between them.

This happened even on Sunday, November 21, when the actress published a photo in a recording studio, being praised for the affair in the publication’s comments section.

“Playing” was the caption attributed by Grazi to the clique. “Beautiful voice”, praised Alexandre, who put on a face with eyes of heart to complete, being answered by a heart emoji from Massafera.

Also, Machafer posted on his official Instagram profile a photo of a movie set he is producing, writing: “Too tired but happy”.

In the comments, there was Grazi putting the emoji on her face with eyes like a heart and writing: “Blow it!”

PRAISE SHIRTLESS PHOTO

Alexandre Machafer, Grazi Massafera’s new affair, stirred up social media by posting photos of the trip he took to Fortaleza, Ceará, alongside the actress.

In one of the images, he appeared shirtless and displayed his enviable physique. Grazi Massafera couldn’t resist and, in addition to laughing, put a passionate emoji in the photo.

“With open arms and a wide smile, I say goodbye to some of the most amazing places in the world… Ceará, our Northeast that is recognized around the world for its beauty and the strong wind that blows from the sea and makes #kitesurfers happy” , wrote Alexandre Machafer, in the caption.

Actor Nando Rodrigues also wrote: “Ta muitoss esse meu boy”.

“Happiness stamped right!”, “I’m loving your brother phase, happiness stamped on the soul”, “Just joy on this trip, right” were some of the comments.

According to Leo Dias’ column, Alexandre Machafer is Marcella’s friend, a friend of Grazi’s, and this would have been the bridge between Sofia’s mother and the director. In addition, the heartthrob still follows the artist on a supposedly private profile she has on Instagram.

