Grazi Massafera wins praise from her boyfriend and melts

Grazi Massafera is experiencing romance with her new boyfriend, the filmmaker and producer Alexandre Machafer. The actress won praise from her new partner and was delighted with the new phase she is experiencing in her life, after her breakup with Caio Castro.

On her Instagram, last Sunday(21), Grazi Massafera published a record of a recording studio and won her boyfriend’s affection in the publication’s comments.

“Joking”, she wrote in the caption of the click. “Beautiful voice”, wrote Alexandre Machafer with a passionate face completing the comment. Grazi returned her partner’s praise with a heart, completely melted.

In addition to the praise of her boyfriend, the actress won the affection of fans. “Always wonderful right”, commented a follower. “I am simply enchanted by this beautiful woman”said another. “You always crush Grazi! Master”, highlighted a third.

Exit from Globo

Recently, Grazi Massafera used her social networks to announce an unexpected departure from TV Globo, after 16 years of partnership. In the publication, the actress recalled her time at Big Brother Brasil and some outstanding work at the station.

“The first time I appeared on Globo was on January 10, 2005. That 23-year-old girl – who was practically sent by her mother to the BBB to try to change her life – could not imagine that being a reality TV star changes us more to win Miss contest. That girl, in fact, could not dream of what would come next: Globo would welcome me in that house not only for three months, but since then it has been my home for 16 years.”, she said.

And he added: “Today I can beat my chest and say that, with such dedication, yes, I am an actress. I’m still Jacarezinho’s girl, but now I’m also the mother who threw herself into everything character. It was with this determination that I made characters and friends, many friends. Today I finally end a cycle of exclusivity at Globo. I leave full of gratitude and knowing that Globo may no longer be my address, but it could be a reason to visit. Many thanks to everyone at Globo for this cycle. We’ll see each other very soon and we’ll see each other in all the memories I leave on this station that is part of me, my history and my heart“, thanked.

