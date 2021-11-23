Grêmio could be in ninth place at Brasileirão 2021. Understand

Grêmio could be in ninth place at the Brasileirão 2021 and fighting for a place in Libertadores, did you know? The team has 10 victories in the competition, it is the same number as Ceará, which occupies precisely the ninth place. They already have 46 points in the competition.

The big difference is that Vozão lost only eight times in 34 games, while Grêmio was defeated ten times more, with 18 defeats in 33 matches. So, the difference of 11 points between the teams was achieved thanks to draws, two of them against Inter, for example.

Of course, it’s not simple to turn defeats into draws. However, the Grêmio team lost to São Paulo and Santos at the end of the lights, losing 2 precious points in the fight against relegation. After all, it is from point to point that teams manage to escape and still climb the table.

Santos is the other team that has 10 wins in the national competition, in addition to 12 draws and 12 defeats. Thus, Peixe occupies 12th place, with 42 points and is still at risk of being relegated to the second division. But, with one more victory, they confirm their place in Serie A 2022.

Grêmio’s problem is the ties

Grêmio is the second team that tied the least in Brasileirão, tied with Athletico-PR and Atlético-MG, only Palmeiras had fewer tied games, with only four equal results in 34 matches.

In this final stretch, with five games to go, Grêmio can’t even think about tying games. However, if he wins three and draws one, he should avoid relegation to Serie B next year.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So you can follow all the News about our Tricolor Immortal.

Image: Medium Site