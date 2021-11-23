Grêmio faces Flamengo with Mancini and 11 other players hanging; see the list | Guild

Grêmio has an extensive list of hits for Tuesday’s duel against Flamengo, at Arena, in a late game for the 2nd round of the Brasileirão. in addition to the coach Vagner Mancini, 11 players get two yellow cards and they can turn into embezzlements for the direct confrontation against Bahia, on Friday, considered decisive in the fight for permanence in the Serie A of Brasileirão.
When training at América-MG, Mancini got a yellow card for complaining about the refereeing in the victory against Palmeiras, for the 24th round. Later, he was warned in the same way in Grêmio’s defeat by Verdão.
Coach Vagner Mancini can take Grêmio away from Z-4 in case of victory against Atlético-GO — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio
If Mancini repeats the lineup that won Chape, there are three holders who will face Fla hanging: defender Geromel, defensive midfielder Lucas Silva and center forward Diego Souza. Other athletes also used appear on the list, such as Vanderson, Villasanti and Douglas Costa.
- Those hanging from the Guild: Vagner Mancini, Geromel, Rodrigues, Vanderson, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Sarará, Bobsin, Darlan, Fernando Henrique, Douglas Costa and Diego Souza.
Grêmio had no yellow players against Chape. Thus, they have the complete group to face Flamengo this Tuesday, at the Arena, from 9 pm. If they win, they will shorten to a distance point for Juventude, the first team out of Z-4.