Grêmio x Flamengo: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

In late match of the second round of Brazilian championship, Guild and Flamengo face off this Tuesday, at 9 pm, in Porto Alegre. For Tricolor, the fight is to remain in Serie A in their Arena. Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, still dreams of the national title, but is really looking to Libertadores’ decision, next Saturday, against Palmeiras in Uruguay.

> BIDDING! brings backstage of Flamengo in Uruguay; check out

On the Grêmio side, the good news is the return of Douglas Costa to the list of related. Recovered from a muscle injury, the shirt 10 has not played since November 9, when the Tricolor Gaucho beat Fluminense by 1-0, in the 31st round of the Brasileirão.

On the Cariocas side, Gabi received her third yellow card and, therefore, is automatically suspended for Tuesday’s game. However, the tendency is for Renato to choose the reserve team to face Grêmio, precisely to prevent any team from getting injured before the final. Thus, the top scorer of Fla, probably, would no longer enter the field.

Check out more information about the match between Grêmio and Flamengo:

Stadium: Arena do Grêmio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Date and time: November 23, 2021, at 9:00 pm

Referee: Braulio da Silva Machado (Fifa/SC)

Assistants: Kleber Lucio Gil (Fifa/SC) and Alex dos Santos (SC)

Video Arbitrator: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (Fifa/SC)

Where to watch: Premiere and Realtime of THROW!

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

GRÊMIO (Technician: Vagner Mancini)

Gabriel Chapecó; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos, Lucas Silva, Jhonata Robert, Ferreira and Campaz; Diego Souza

Embezzlement: –

Suspended: –

Hanging: Lucas Silva, Douglas Costa, Villasanti, Pedro Geromel, Vanderson, Vagner Mancini (technician), Rodrigues, Mateus Sarará, Darlan, Fernando Henrique, Diego Souza and Victor Bobsin

FLAMENGO (Technician: Renato Gaúcho)

Hugo Souza; Matheusinho; Léo Pereira (Bruno Viana), Gustavo Henrique and Ramon (Renê); Thiago Maia, João Gomes, Diego and Vitinho; Kenedy and Victor Gabriel

Embezzlement:

suspended: Gab

hanging: Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana, Léo Pereira, Rodinei and Everton Ribeiro