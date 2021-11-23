Grêmio x Flamengo: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and refereeing | brazilian series a

Guild and Flamengo face off this Tuesday night, at 9 pm, at the Arena. The duel takes place in a late game of the 2nd round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. CLICK HERE to follow in real time.

In the last round, Grêmio beat Chape and rose one position, to 18th, now with 35 points. In front of them are Bahia, with 37, and Juventude, with 39 and the first outside the relegation zone. If they beat Fla, Tricolor can shorten the distance to Ju in one point and will face the Bahia team on Friday.

Flamengo, in second place with 66 points, eight less than the leader Atlético-MG, and with remote title chances, should enter the field with a team formed mostly by reserves. That’s because in four days the club plays in the Libertadores final against Palmeiras, in Uruguay.

Guild – coach: Vagner Mancini

As the coach Vagner Mancini said in his press conference after the victory against Chape, the tendency is for the squad to repeat itself against Flamengo. The only possible change would be the entry of Douglas Costa in place of Jhonata Robert, but the shirt 10 returns from injury and should only gain minutes in the second half.

Probable squad for the Grêmio: Gabriel Grando; Rafinha, Geromel, Kannemann and Cortez; Thiago Santos and Lucas Silva; Jhonata Robert, Campaz and Ferreira; Diego Souza.

Who is out: nobody.

nobody. Hanging: Vagner Mancini, Geromel, Rodrigues, Vanderson, Lucas Silva, Villasanti, Sarará, Bobsin, Darlan, Fernando Henrique, Douglas Costa and Diego Souza.

Flamengo – coach: Renato Gaucho

The formation of the team for this duel is unknown, as the tendency is that the majority of the holders will not be related because of the proximity of the Libertadores final. Another question is whether Renato will give a few minutes (whether in the starting lineup or during the match) to players who are without the ideal rhythm, as they come back from injury, cases of Arrascaeta and Pedro, for example.

Flamengo’s probable line-up: Hugo Souza (Diego Alves), Matheuzinho, Gustavo Henrique, Léo Pereira and Ramon; Gomes (Arrascaeta), Diego, Thiago Maia, Vitinho, Michael and Kenedy.

Who is out: nobody

nobody Hanging: Bruno Viana, Everton Ribeiro, Léo Pereira, Matheuzinho and Rodinei.