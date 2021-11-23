‘Groveland Four’, Blacks Wrongly Accused of Rape in 1949, Acquitted by Florida Judge | World

Relatives of the ‘Groveland Four’, from left: Vivian Shepherd, niece of Sam Shepherd, Gerald Threat, nephew of Walter Irvin, and Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, gather to honor the four in front of County Courthouse Old Lake in Tavares, Fla., Feb 21, 2020 — Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP
A Florida judge posthumously acquitted this Monday (22) four black men, known as the “Groveland Four,” wrongly accused of raping a white teenager 72 years ago during the Jim Crow era of racial segregation in the southern US.
Lake County Court Judge Heidi Davis took the final step in the cases of Charles Greenlee, Walter Irvin, Sam Shepherd and Ernest Thomas. The four men had been officially and posthumously pardoned in 2019.
Davis overturned the trials and sentences of Irvin and Greenlee and dismissed the charges of the other two, one of them dead before being tried.
In a motion seeking his exoneration, Florida State Attorney Bill Gladson said the newly uncovered evidence questioned whether any rape was committed and strongly suggested that “the sheriff, judge and district attorney nearly guaranteed the guilty verdicts in this case “.
“We followed the evidence to see where it would take us and lead us to this moment,” Gladson said at a news conference on Monday.
Widespread interest in the Groveland Four was renewed in 2012 by the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America” by Gilbert King.
Days after the four were accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in 1949 near Groveland, Florida, Thomas was hunted down by a detachment of more than 1,000 men and shot 400 times.
The US Supreme Court in 1951 unanimously overturned the Shepherd and Irvin convictions, which were defended by National Association for the Advancement of Colored People attorney Thurgood Marshall, who later became the Supreme Court’s first black judge from the USA.
That same year, Lake County Sheriff Willis McCall shot the two men, killing Shepherd as he transported them to a pretrial hearing. McCall claimed they were trying to escape.
Irvin was tried again and convicted again. He was released on parole in 1968 and found dead a year later in suspicious circumstances.
Greenlee, who was released on parole in the early 1960s, died in 2012.
The woman who accused men of raping her when she was 17 opposed the pardons in 2019, saying she was not a liar.
