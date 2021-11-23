‘Groveland Four’, Blacks Wrongly Accused of Rape in 1949, Acquitted by Florida Judge | World

1 of 1 Relatives of the ‘Groveland Four’, from left: Vivian Shepherd, niece of Sam Shepherd, Gerald Threat, nephew of Walter Irvin, and Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, gather to honor the four in front of court of Old Lake County in Tavares, Fla., Feb 21, 2020 — Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP

Relatives of the ‘Groveland Four’, from left: Vivian Shepherd, niece of Sam Shepherd, Gerald Threat, nephew of Walter Irvin, and Carol Greenlee, daughter of Charles Greenlee, gather to honor the four in front of County Courthouse Old Lake in Tavares, Fla., Feb 21, 2020 — Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP