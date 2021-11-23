Guarani x Goiás LIVE (0-2) | 11/22/2021

38′ Nicolas, from Goiás, receives the direct red card after chatting with Guarani reservations

36′ régis, attacking midfielder of Guarani

36′ Bruno Mezenga and Apodi in, Nicolas and Dadá Belmonte out

34′ After crossing, Lucão do break nods down and keeper palms out. In the leftover he shares with Arthur and falls.

32′ little rennet takes over from Julius Caesar

32′ Ball is raised in the area and Goiás takes a corner kick. Luan Dias charges, Nicolas nods and Rafael Martins grips

31′ Diego makes individual play on the right, Bruno Silva stretches his leg and knocks his rival down. Felipe Bastos fixes the ball.

29′ Arthur, Goiás side, who gave a cart and hit Andrigo’s right foot near the side

26′ Nicolas puts the ball in for Dada Belmonte on the left, he invades the area, kicks across and Rafael Martins slaps with his left hand to avoid the third

21′ andrigo opens space and shoots towards the right angle, but the ball goes far from Tadeu’s goal

19′ andrigo send the ball in the area, defense takes off

17′ Diego, right-back from Goiás

14′ luan days occupies Elvis’ vacancy

11′ andrigo and Allan Victor enter; Mateus Ludke and Indio leave

10′ Matthew Ludke falls after a ball dispute with the Goiás player, but the referee orders to continue

9′ régis snakes a corner on the left, but it crosses very open and no one from the Guarani can finish to bother Tadeu

8′ Dada Belmonte crosses to Nicolas, but he doesn’t reach

4′ Caio Vinicius takes a big one in the face and falls on the lawn, but recovers without requesting medical attention

1′ After Régis takes a corner kick on the right, Júlio César raises in the area, the ball touches the knee of Indian and go on the stands

00′ Nicolas moves the ball to start the second half

Clubs return from the locker rooms with the same 11 players who started the match

“Despite the 2-0 scoreboard it’s not over yet, our team went through bad times and knew how to reverse. Let’s listen to what the professor has to say and try to turn things around in the second half”

“There’s still nothing gained, we need to return with the same seriousness because it’s an important game. Guarani is a good team, I want to dedicate it to my wife and children”

48′ First half end in Campinas

46′ Guarani hits the attack again, Júlio César heads and Lucão plays for pablo, who submits and Tadeu stretches out his right foot to save Goiás

45′ Three minutes of stoppage time

44′ régis calls for a free kick in the middle, but the ball goes up too much and it’s easy for Tadeu to defend

39′ Thaddeus delay in the ball and referee calls the goalkeeper’s attention

36′ Dada Belmonte moves to the left and tries to pass Mateus Ludke, but misses the ball

34′ bidu risks a kick from outside the area that goes to the left of Rafael Martins

32′ After a cross, Reynaldo clears the danger

28′ NICOLAS! Fellipe Bastos throws Artur on the left, he crosses at the second bar, center forward climbs more than Ronaldo Alves and heads up to the back of the net.

27′ Guarani occupies more of the attacking field, but lacks in submissions; Regis and Julio César are the most driven

22′ Regis takes a corner kick on the left, Bruno Silva firm header and ball passes over the crossbar

20′ régis table with Júlio César, invades the area from the right and kicks at the angle, Tadeu flies and slaps for a corner

18′ After a cross by Júlio César, Lucão do break climbs higher than everyone else and heads right to Thaddeus

16′ régis advances, gets a corner and Rezende moves away

9′ After crossing, pablo head and Thaddeus palms

7′ ELVIS! Goalkeeper puts two men in the barrier, but the free kick with the right foot goes straight into the goal, slips on Pablo and enters the left corner.

6′ Matthew Ludke, Guarani side, for taking down Dadá Belmonte on the left wing

5′ pablo fires within the area but misses the target

3′ elvis triggers Dadá Belmonte in the attack, but the ball runs too far.

00′ Bruno Arleu de Araújo whistles and Guarani moves the ball!

Field teams positioned for the start of the match. At this moment, they pay tribute to the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil and around the world.

In addition to the confrontation between the teams from Alviverdes, there is another match taking place at this time in Maceió. Candidate for access, the CRB is winning the Victory, who fights relegation, 2-1.

After the weekend games, the fight for access remains restricted to Hawaii, CRB, CSA, Guarani and Goiás. Esmeraldino depends only on itself and has a 74% chance of access according to the Statistics Department at UFMG, which analyzes the odds of Brazilian football. Bugre, on the other hand, has to win tonight so they don’t need to root for a combination of results in the last round.

Game: Guarani vs. Goiás

Championship: Brazilian Championship Serie B 2021

Round: 37th

Date: 11/22/2021

Time: 20h

Location: Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in Campinas-SP

Where to watch: Sportv, Premiere

Real time: VAVEL Brazil

The ball will roll tonight, from 20:00 (GMT). Anyone who wants to follow this confrontation between Guarani and Goiás on TV can watch it on SporTV or Premiere. In addition, you can check all the details in real time here in the minute by minute of VAVEL. The pre-game starts 1h before the ball rolls.

Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo

Assistant referee 1: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa

Assistant Referee 2: Michael Correia

Fourth referee: Ilbert Estevam da Silva

Video Arbitrator (VAR): Rodrigo Nunes de Sá

Video Referee Assistant (AVAR): Diogo Carvalho Silva

VAR Observer: Gilberto Corrale

Thaddaeus; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Artur (Hugo); Rezende, Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos (Luan Dias) and Élvis; Dadá Belmonte (Apodi) and Nicolas.

Technician: Glauber Ramos.

Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Ronaldo Alves, Thales and Bidu; Indio, Bruno Silva and Régis; Júlio César, Bruno Sávio (Pablo) and Lucão do Break.

Technician: Daniel Paulista.

So far, the clubs have faced each other 36 times and the Goiás club has an advantage – 13 wins, against the rival’s 10, in addition to 11 draws. There were 82 goals in total, an average of 2.28 per match, so if it continues like that, it looks like we will have an exciting duel at the Golden Earring!

Guarani: right-back Diogo Mateus, midfielder Rodrigo Andrade and forward Júnior Todinho (injury to the left thigh)

Goiás: forward Alef Manga (suspended)

As you add 61 points, Goiás depends only on you to be promoted. Thus, a victory in Campinas guarantees a spot in the elite in 2022. Guarani is in sixth place, but if they win, they will enter the G-4 and will only depend on themselves to rise in the last round.

Sampaio Corrêa 1-1 Cruise

Brusque 2-0 Operário-PR

Vasco 2-2 Rowing

Vila Nova 2-1 Londrina

Confidence 0-1 Ponte Preta

Coritiba 0-1 CSA

Brasil de Pelotas 0-1 Botafogo

Nautical 1-2 Avaí

CRB x Victory

Guarani x Goiás