Guarani x Goiás LIVE (0-2) | 11/22/2021

bugger tries to press
40′ Allan Victor advances towards the end line, David Duarte arrives with him and gives the corner
expelled
38′ Nicolas, from Goiás, receives the direct red card after chatting with Guarani reservations
Yellow card
36′ régis, attacking midfielder of Guarani
Double substitution in Goiás
36′ Bruno Mezenga and Apodi in, Nicolas and Dadá Belmonte out
Thaddeus!!!!
34′ After crossing, Lucão do break nods down and keeper palms out. In the leftover he shares with Arthur and falls.
Substitution in Guarani
32′ little rennet takes over from Julius Caesar
almost the third
32′ Ball is raised in the area and Goiás takes a corner kick. Luan Dias charges, Nicolas nods and Rafael Martins grips
dangerous foul
31′ Diego makes individual play on the right, Bruno Silva stretches his leg and knocks his rival down. Felipe Bastos fixes the ball.
Yellow card
29′ Arthur, Goiás side, who gave a cart and hit Andrigo’s right foot near the side
defense
26′ Nicolas puts the ball in for Dada Belmonte on the left, he invades the area, kicks across and Rafael Martins slaps with his left hand to avoid the third
No danger
21′ andrigo opens space and shoots towards the right angle, but the ball goes far from Tadeu’s goal
Blocked
19′ andrigo send the ball in the area, defense takes off
Yellow card
17′ Diego, right-back from Goiás
Substitution in Goiás
14′ luan days occupies Elvis’ vacancy
Double substitution in Guarani
11′ andrigo and Allan Victor enter; Mateus Ludke and Indio leave
asked for a penalty
10′ Matthew Ludke falls after a ball dispute with the Goiás player, but the referee orders to continue
got it wrong
9′ régis snakes a corner on the left, but it crosses very open and no one from the Guarani can finish to bother Tadeu
Here comes the Esmeraldine
8′ Dada Belmonte crosses to Nicolas, but he doesn’t reach
Felt
4′ Caio Vinicius takes a big one in the face and falls on the lawn, but recovers without requesting medical attention
Very far
1′ After Régis takes a corner kick on the right, Júlio César raises in the area, the ball touches the knee of Indian and go on the stands
ROLLING BALL
00′ Nicolas moves the ball to start the second half
Without changes
Clubs return from the locker rooms with the same 11 players who started the match
Bench
Pablo, Guarani forward
“Despite the 2-0 scoreboard it’s not over yet, our team went through bad times and knew how to reverse. Let’s listen to what the professor has to say and try to turn things around in the second half”
Élvis, midfielder from Goiás
“There’s still nothing gained, we need to return with the same seriousness because it’s an important game. Guarani is a good team, I want to dedicate it to my wife and children”
Break
48′ First half end in Campinas
defense
46′ Guarani hits the attack again, Júlio César heads and Lucão plays for pablo, who submits and Tadeu stretches out his right foot to save Goiás
additions
45′ Three minutes of stoppage time
No danger
44′ régis calls for a free kick in the middle, but the ball goes up too much and it’s easy for Tadeu to defend
wasting time
39′ Thaddeus delay in the ball and referee calls the goalkeeper’s attention
single play
36′ Dada Belmonte moves to the left and tries to pass Mateus Ludke, but misses the ball
went up too much
34′ bidu risks a kick from outside the area that goes to the left of Rafael Martins
Here comes Goiás
32′ After a cross, Reynaldo clears the danger
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DO GOIÁS
28′ NICOLAS! Fellipe Bastos throws Artur on the left, he crosses at the second bar, center forward climbs more than Ronaldo Alves and heads up to the back of the net.
Panorama
27′ Guarani occupies more of the attacking field, but lacks in submissions; Regis and Julio César are the most driven
over goal
22′ Regis takes a corner kick on the left, Bruno Silva firm header and ball passes over the crossbar
with your fingertips
20′ régis table with Júlio César, invades the area from the right and kicks at the angle, Tadeu flies and slaps for a corner
It was close
18′ After a cross by Júlio César, Lucão do break climbs higher than everyone else and heads right to Thaddeus
Another Guarani
16′ régis advances, gets a corner and Rezende moves away
bugger goes up
9′ After crossing, pablo head and Thaddeus palms
GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO DO GOIÁS
7′ ELVIS! Goalkeeper puts two men in the barrier, but the free kick with the right foot goes straight into the goal, slips on Pablo and enters the left corner.
Yellow card
6′ Matthew Ludke, Guarani side, for taking down Dadá Belmonte on the left wing
Get out!
5′ pablo fires within the area but misses the target
exaggerated
3′ elvis triggers Dadá Belmonte in the attack, but the ball runs too far.
STARTED
00′ Bruno Arleu de Araújo whistles and Guarani moves the ball!
minute of silence
Field teams positioned for the start of the match. At this moment, they pay tribute to the victims of Covid-19 in Brazil and around the world.
CRB victory
Game over in Maceio! with two goals from Renan Bressan and one of Pablo Dyego, Alvirubro de Alagoas beat Vitória by 3-1 at Estádio Rei Pelé and rose to 5th place, with 60 points. Fernando Neto scored the Lion’s goal of honor.
hanging
GUARANI: Andrigo, Bruno Sávio, Carlão, Diogo Mateus, Eliel, Lucão do Break, Mateus Ludke, Maxwell, Pablo, Rafael Martins, Régis and Ronaldo Alves.
GOIÁS: Bruno Mezenga, Dadá Belmonte, Diego, Elvis, Iago Mendonça, Rezende and Welliton.
Party atmosphere in Campinas
GOIÁS CONFIRMED
series B today
In addition to the confrontation between the teams from Alviverdes, there is another match taking place at this time in Maceió. Candidate for access, the CRB is winning the Victory, who fights relegation, 2-1.
GUARANI CLIMBED
Guarani locker room
5 teams for 2 spots
After the weekend games, the fight for access remains restricted to Hawaii, CRB, CSA, Guarani and Goiás. Esmeraldino depends only on itself and has a 74% chance of access according to the Statistics Department at UFMG, which analyzes the odds of Brazilian football. Bugre, on the other hand, has to win tonight so they don’t need to root for a combination of results in the last round.
IS TODAY!
Goodnight! We’re back with the latest news, behind-the-scenes information, lineups and everything you need to know about the game between Guarani and Goiás, attraction of the 37th and penultimate round of Serie B, which can seal the access of the emerald or bring the Bugre closer to a spot in the elite of Brazilian football.
Game: Guarani vs. Goiás
Championship: Brazilian Championship Serie B 2021
Round: 37th
Date: 11/22/2021
Time: 20h
Location: Brinco de Ouro Stadium, in Campinas-SP
Where to watch: Sportv, Premiere
Real time: VAVEL Brazil
Arbitration
Referee: Bruno Arleu de Araujo
Assistant referee 1: Rodrigo Figueiredo Henrique Correa
Assistant Referee 2: Michael Correia
Fourth referee: Ilbert Estevam da Silva
Video Arbitrator (VAR): Rodrigo Nunes de Sá
Video Referee Assistant (AVAR): Diogo Carvalho Silva
VAR Observer: Gilberto Corrale
Probable squad from Goiás
Thaddaeus; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Artur (Hugo); Rezende, Caio Vinícius, Fellipe Bastos (Luan Dias) and Élvis; Dadá Belmonte (Apodi) and Nicolas.
Technician: Glauber Ramos.
Probable squad of Guarani
Rafael Martins; Mateus Ludke, Ronaldo Alves, Thales and Bidu; Indio, Bruno Silva and Régis; Júlio César, Bruno Sávio (Pablo) and Lucão do Break.
Technician: Daniel Paulista.
Diego, attacking midfielder from Goiás
Bruno Silva, midfielder of Guarani
Reencounter
Retrospect
So far, the clubs have faced each other 36 times and the Goiás club has an advantage – 13 wins, against the rival’s 10, in addition to 11 draws. There were 82 goals in total, an average of 2.28 per match, so if it continues like that, it looks like we will have an exciting duel at the Golden Earring!
Embezzlement
Guarani: right-back Diogo Mateus, midfielder Rodrigo Andrade and forward Júnior Todinho (injury to the left thigh)
Goiás: forward Alef Manga (suspended)
access game
As you add 61 points, Goiás depends only on you to be promoted. Thus, a victory in Campinas guarantees a spot in the elite in 2022. Guarani is in sixth place, but if they win, they will enter the G-4 and will only depend on themselves to rise in the last round.
Two to go
round games
Sampaio Corrêa 1-1 Cruise
Brusque 2-0 Operário-PR
Vasco 2-2 Rowing
Vila Nova 2-1 Londrina
Confidence 0-1 Ponte Preta
Coritiba 0-1 CSA
Brasil de Pelotas 0-1 Botafogo
Nautical 1-2 Avaí
CRB x Victory
Guarani x Goiás
