Guardiola praises Messi and PSG quartet: “Stars in any team in the world” | Champions League

Manchester City host Paris Saint-Germain this Wednesday, in a game valid for the 5th round of the group stage of the Champions League . At the press conference yesterday, coach Pep Guardiola spoke about the challenge of facing a team with so much offensive power, especially with Lionel Messi on the field.

– Is very difficult. Sometimes he doesn’t have the ball and doesn’t know what he’s going to do, and you have to think about what he’s going to do, I need to explain to the players. That happens with Mbappé, Neymar, Di María. Each of them could be the star of any team in the world, but the four are on the same team. I’m very happy that he (Messi) is still playing with this quality. It will be fun to face him again. Everyone knows the quality and personality that PSG has,” he said.

Manchester City and PSG face off at 17:00 (GMT) this Wednesday.

In addition to the possibility of a tie, Manchester City will also advance to the last 16 of the Champions League if Brugge don’t beat RB Leipzig (play at the same time). If the English team triumph this Wednesday, it will also guarantee the first place in the group.

Tomorrow we will have our first game with qualifying chances. Ensuring that is very good, for the club and for the players.” — Pep Guardiola, on the possibility of classification this Wednesday

Paris Saint-Germain will qualify for the next round if they beat Ciity, or tie and Brugge don’t beat RB Leipzig, or even in case of defeat. But for this last scenario, you need to hope that the German team beats the opponent.

In the first match between City and PSG, the French team won 2-0, goals from Gueyé and Messi. Manchester lead Champions League Group A with nine points, one more than Paris Saint-Germain — the only unbeaten team in the bracket, after two wins and two draws.

After the break in the club calendar due to the latest FIFA date for the national teams, Manchester City beat Everton last Sunday, 3-0, and continued in pursuit of Chelsea, leaders of the Premier League. The difference between the top two in the Premier League is three points (29 to 26).

