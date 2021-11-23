Guedes cites the arrest of a former president to justify a dollar at more than R$5; Know which one

This Tuesday (23), Paulo Guedes was asked about his speech that if he only did “a lot of nonsense” the dollar would go to R$ 5. He says he asked, “out of curiosity”, for a survey of the biggest exchange movements during his period in government.

“I sent them to see what happened, in the last 3 years, when the dollar rose more than 2%. There were 27 occasions, none for the economy. It has always been like this: Covid, Sergio Moro leaves government, ex-president Michel Temer is arrested. It was just politics or illness, which are the most striking events”.

At the beginning of R$ 2020, the Minister of Economy was asked about the possibility of the dollar reaching R$ 5. In response, he stated: “It is an exchange rate that fluctuates. If you do a lot of bullshit you can go to that level. If he does a lot of things right, he can come down.”

The dollar is currently costing R$5.64. Sign that the sinister did “a lot of rubbish”.

In the Chamber, Minister Paulo Guedes tries to justify a declaration that if he did “a lot of nonsense” the dollar would go to R$ 5. “I sent them to see what happened, in the last 3 years, when the dollar rose more than 2%. It was always politics or illness. Nothing for the economy,” he said. pic.twitter.com/NINbQbQHyT — Metropolises (@Metropoles) November 23, 2021

Read more:

1 – After touring in Europe, Lula must travel to the US

2 – In a Pocket Narist event, Aldo Rebelo complains about neutral language

3 – After killing 2 activists, Kyle Rittenhouse says he supports Black Lives Matter

Guedes testifies at the Chamber

The Economy Minister testifies in the Chamber of Deputies this Tuesday (23). He is heard in the Chamber of Deputies in the Committee on Labor, Administration and Public Service. It must provide clarification on Dreadnoughts International, offshore in the British Virgin Islands.

Join our WhatsApp group by clicking this link

Join our channel on Telegram, click on this link