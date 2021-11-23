Guedes says ‘offshore’ is ‘absolutely legal’ and he did not join the government due to opportunism | Policy

Guedes made the statements while participating in a joint hearing of the Labor, Administration and Public Service (CTASP) and Financial Inspection and Control (CFFC) committees of the Chamber of Deputies.

The existence of offshore Guedes was revealed in October in a series of reports called Pandora Papers, conducted by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (remember in the video below). When the information was revealed, Guedes denied wrongdoing.

“Offshore is an absolutely legal investment vehicle. It’s absolutely legal. For succession reasons, if you buy shares in companies, if you have an account in the name of the individual, if you die, 46%, 47% are expropriated by the US government. an account with an individual, all your life’s work, instead of leaving it to heirs, becomes an inheritance tax. So, the best thing is to use offshore, which is outside the continent,” said Guedes on Tuesday.

Offshore is a word that freely translates to “beyond the coast” – something that is outside the territory of a country.

In the case of companies, it is a company opened by people or other companies in a country other than the one in which they reside.

According to the international consortium of journalists, despite an alleged conflict of interests, the minister remained in direct control of the offshore company in a tax haven.

The reports from the international consortium remind that opening an offshore or accounts abroad is not illegal, as long as the balance maintained is declared to the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank. And they inform that, in the case of public servants, the situation is different.

This because Article 5 of the Code of Conduct for the High Federal Administration, instituted in 2000, prohibits high-ranking employees from holding financial investments in Brazil or abroad that could be affected by government policies.

To the deputies, Guedes said on Tuesday that he made deposits at offshore and that he was never interested in bringing the money to Brazil.

“Offshore is like a tool, a knife, you can use it for bad, to kill someone, or for good, to peel an orange. I made a deposit abroad, in 2014 and 2015, and I never had a bag again to bring to Brazil. There were no more deposits or remittances to Brazil. These are resources that were and are part of the family succession,” said Guedes.

Also during the hearing, Guedes added that the resources are declared annually to the Federal Revenue, to the Central Bank and informed that, when he entered the government, he also sent the information to the Ethics Committee of the Presidency of the Republic.

“These are family resources that are parked there. No operation with Brazilian companies listed on stock exchanges, which are doing IPOs, Brazilian indices, there is nothing like that. They are long-term funds, family resources, transparent, registered with the BC, with origin, declared to the Federal Revenue every year,” he said.

The Economy Minister also denied that the maintenance of resources abroad represents a conflict of interest with the position.

He also said that he did not benefit from the change implemented by the National Monetary Council (CMN), in which he participates, to raise from US$ 100,000 to US$ 1 million the minimum value to be declared in participation abroad.

“If I had US$ 300,000, I would be exempting myself from reporting to the Revenue, to the Ethics Council. At no point am I doing myself any favors, he said. Minister Guedes’ equity in the offshore is around US$ 10 million.

Guedes also affirmed that the first version of the Income Tax reform, sent to the National Congress, was to tax the resources kept abroad. He said that the text, which has already passed through the Chamber and is currently in the Sendo, was altered by the National Congress.

To the deputies, Guedes said that he created assets in the financial market and in the education area.

He then added that he did not enter the government for “opportunism” in order to gain access to privileged information.

“I had the opportunity to come to the government before and I didn’t. If it was someone who wanted to win, use conflict of interest, privileged information, I would have come before,” he said.

The minister also said that, when he joined the government, in early 2019, he sold the stake he had in companies.

Paulo Guedes also denied having acted to raise the dollar rate and, with that, profit from the resources kept abroad. As the values ​​are in US currency, investments appreciate if the dollar increases.

“If I wanted to manipulate the exchange rate, I would keep the BC under my command. I am grateful to the Chamber for approving the independent BC, as it takes the space for action from the Ministry of Economy. It is the depoliticization of the currency,” he added.

Guedes credited the dollar’s rise in recent years to the pandemic. “They mentioned my declaration that the exchange rate reached R$ 5 is because I did wrong things. But have you heard about Covid? There was a tragedy in the world and Brazil was one of the countries that reacted best,” he declared.

Lawyers statement

In October, Guedes’ lawyers released a document according to which Guedes relinquished control of the company in December 2018, before assuming the position of Minister of Economy (see below).

In the document, in English, Guedes’ representatives inform that he left control of the offshore company on December 21, 2018. He took over as Minister of Economy in January 2019.

The document is signed by a representative of Trident Trust, a designated financial agent in the British Virgin Islands.

Document released by lawyers of Minister Paulo Guedes on offshore in a tax haven.