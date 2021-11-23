Gui Araujo becomes ‘bathroom inspector’ and makes homophobic joke with Rico · TV News

Gui Araujo missed yet another opportunity to stay quiet in A Fazenda 13. Along with MC Gui, the ex-MTV became a “tax”, he told how often Rico Melquiades was going to the bathroom and let out a homophobic joke. “You’re going to go jackkick,” he said, referring to sex between men.

“Wow, he goes to the bathroom every 20 minutes,” said the funk player, who laughed at the digital influencer’s joke, as did Sthefane Matos, who was also with him. The comments happened in one of the times that the Alagoas passed through the living room to go to the booth.

Later, when only MC Gui was watching, Rico walked once more to the toilet and already tried to explain himself. “I’ll even leave the photo of the [Rodrigo] Faro here, so that you don’t think I’m going to make fun of looking at the guy’s photo”, he joked, unaware of the homophobic joke made by Araujo.

“Are you going to shit?” the singer asked, curious. “I’ll go, but it’s fast. I’ll be right back,” replied the former MTV, leaving a photo of Rodrigo Faro in the kitchen. This Tuesday morning (23), Rico said he has an infection in his urine and therefore needs to use the bathroom several times.

Check it out below:

Rico goes to the bathroom and that’s the comment that Gui Araujo makes.

homophobic too? pic.twitter.com/8tezxa0MvN — roberta × 🧲 (@faIIoutgirI_) November 22, 2021

“I’ll even leave the photo here so they don’t think I’m making a whore*” 🤣 Will the bathroom inspector still ask what he’s doing there? 👀 #TeamRic#The farmpic.twitter.com/mNNwnlyrQk — Rico Melquiades 🔥 (@RicoMelquiades) November 22, 2021

