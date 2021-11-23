Halo Infinite is ready for release on October 8th

The official account of Infinite Halo on Twitter announced that the game “went to gold”, meaning that development for the launch is ready. Now the producer is preparing for the release of the debut and the work of the devs will focus on the content that comes out later for the game.

With very rare exceptions, such as Cyberpunk 2077, when a game announces that it has gone gold it will no longer be postponed because it is ready for its first day. Fans of Halo are already experimenting with the multiplayer of infinite, which arrived in the form of a “beta” last week – but it’s basically the full game mode.

#HaloInfinite has officially gone gold! We’ll see you on December 8, Spartans. ?? https://t.co/WUyHTqp6yp pic.twitter.com/bIbmyCParc — Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

The release of Infinite Halo, then, refers to the game’s long-awaited campaign, featuring the iconic Master Chief. Knowing their players’ eagerness to experience the new adventure, the developers also posted a map, showing exactly when the campaign will be available in each country. Here in Brazil we will be able to start playing at 15:00 (GMT) on December 8th.

Find out exactly when #HaloInfinite releases in your region: pic.twitter.com/nErgdJ24EV — Halo (@Halo) November 19, 2021

The game will be released on PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. On PC, Infinite Halo it can be purchased either on Steam or on the Microsoft store, where it will also be available via the Xbox Game Pass on your very first day. Players on these platforms can now be “warming up” by multiplayer, which can be accessed for free at all stores where the game will be released.