Hamilton says “no time for celebration” and promises an all-out attack

In two weeks, Lewis Hamilton reduced from 21 to 8 Max Verstappen’s lead in the Drivers’ World Championship. And he promises to move forward until he completes his march towards the eighth Formula 1 title. For that, the owner of 102 poles and 102 victories in the biggest category of motor sport warned: he will go into full attack against his rival in the Arabian GPs Arabia and Abu Dhabi, on December 5 and 12, respectively.

Hamilton knows the size of the feats he has achieved, especially in Brazil, with an epic journey both in the sprint race, on Saturday, and also in the São Paulo GP, on that November 14th at Interlagos. A week later, he achieved another categorical triumph, his seventh of the season, with an impeccable display in the Qatar GP.

But the pilot, at the peak of his form and at the peak of his experience, does not lose sight of his main objective this season.

Lewis Hamilton warned: go all out for Max Verstappen for the F1 title (Photo: Andrej Isakovic/AFP)

“The last two weeks have been fantastic, just incredible. But there is no time for celebration. I’ll be back with the team this week, I’ll go back to training and I’m focused”, said the seven-time champion in an interview with British broadcaster Sky Sports.

Hamilton recalled that he is not getting carried away by the rising moment at such a crucial stage of the season, but he understands that everything he has managed to do, especially in the last two races, is what still keeps him alive in the fight for the octa.

“There’s not a lot of emotion, except for the fact that I feel motivated right now. But it’s amazing to be able to get so close with a lot of points in these last two races, it was very important”, he stressed.

Even with the best phase of Mercedes in this final stretch of the championship, Lewis showed respect and warned of the capacity of Red Bull, team of rival Max Verstappen, after a good performance in the GP of Qatar. The Dutchman started in seventh and finished, without difficulties, in second position, while Sergio Pérez started in 11th and finished fourth.

“They’re obviously still very fast, as you can see on the fastest lap and the two cars passing almost everyone pretty easy, so we still have some work to cut that out,” he said.

Finally, when asked by the network about how he is handling one of the most challenging and unpredictable seasons of his career, Hamilton highlighted his happiness at being pushed to the limit, as perhaps never before has been demanded in Formula 1.

“I’m loving it. I love the tight battle, the pressure and demands it puts on you and the entire team. I really like it,” Lewis said before promising to go up in full attack position in Jeddah and Abu Dhabi.

“Both races demand even better performance, so let’s do our Triple-A [nota da edição: termo gamer que faz referência a títulos de alta qualidade ou que esteja entre os melhores do ano]”, he concluded.

