Health problem threatens Rico Melquiades’ stay in the house; understand

Rich Melquiades revealed that he is facing a health problem in The Farm 2021. The farmer of the week on the reality show record confessed that he is having difficulties to urinate.

“I feel like peeing 24 hours a day, but when I get to the bathroom, I just drop a few drops. I have to push hard to piss”, told to Solange Gomes, Sthe Matos and Bil Araújo.

“It doesn’t hurt, but the pee channel is burning. I’m in the mood to pee, but there’s no pee here anymore. But the pee isn’t too yellow as Aline said, it’s normal”, amended.

Sthefane stated what the pawn problem might be. “It’s a urinary infection. It can be like that too, without being too yellowed.” said the Bahian woman. Solange, in turn, suggested it could be cystitis.

At this time, the cameras of Record’s main reality show channel on PlayPlus were cut off.

Pedestrians suspect thirst water quality

Earlier in the afternoon, MC GUI he noticed that the comedian was going to the bathroom several times. “Do you have a bladder problem?”asked the singer. “I think so”, agreed Rico, entering the bathroom. “

He goes to the bathroom every 20 minutes”, commented the funkeiro with Dayane Mello. The model, in turn, also said that she feels pain and complained about the quality of the water. “I also feel a little pain. I think it’s the water”, commented.

It is worth remembering that pedestrians have received gallons of mineral water sent by the production to the pantry. The presence of the objects, rarely seen in programs of this kind, had already aroused comments from internet users.

