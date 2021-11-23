Healthtech Alice announces purchase of startup Cuidas, corporate health

Darling of investors and which has already attracted checks totaling 47 million dollars in two years of existence, healthtech Alice had already anticipated the desire to go beyond health plans for individuals discredited by their current plans or without medical coverage to also target the corporate market. As a result of this strategy, Alice concluded this Tuesday, 23, her first acquisition: the of startup care, corporate health. The transaction amount was not disclosed.

Founded in 2018 by Deborah Alves and João Vogel, Cuidas targets companies interested in taking care of their employees’ health. With technology, what Cuidas offers is primary care — that done as a sort of triage. With the guidance provided by doctors virtually, the proposal is to avoid unnecessary visits to hospitals in an emergency and thus alleviate the health system and, consequently, reduce the expenses of companies that pay for this service to their employees.

According to Alice’s founders, one of the main objectives of the acquisition is to bring talents in the areas of engineering, technology and health, such as doctors and nurses, from Cuidas to the healthcare operator.

“Alice and Cuidas have the same vision about the future of health. Both companies are convinced that primary care and technology form the path for the reconstruction of health in Brazil”, said, in a statement, André Florence, co-founder and Alice’s CEO. “We look forward to working together to make the world healthier.”

The proposal is, in addition to talents, to bring new features to Alice. In the wake of new concerns for the well-being of employees, Cuidas should reinforce important verticals in Alice for companies that consider the well-being of teams, such as mental health, sleep, nutrition and physical activity. “Cuidas means a reinforcement of our teams to meet this demand”, says Florence.

The ambition to enter the corporate market (B2B), at Alice, comes with a moment of expansion. Less than a month ago, the startup launched its “super app”, which gives access to the startup’s health tools, such as immediate assistance, as well as digital consultations with specialists from different areas for prices starting at R$79.90. According to the company, 88% of health complaints from Alice members are resolved through this channel — without them having to leave the house.

For Cuidas, the union with Alice should further accelerate a pace that has already shown promise in the past. In 2019, the startup grew four times more than in its first year of foundation, and in 2020, the growth was four times greater.

Before the acquisition by healthtech, Cuidas raised 22 million reais with funds Kaszek Ventures, Canary, Península Participações, an investment company belonging to the Abilio Diniz family and important angel investors, such as Jorge Paulo Lemann.

