Healthy Living Habits Help Prevent Prostate Cancer

November is “Men’s Health Month”, time dedicated to awareness and prevention of prostate cancer, the most common among men. It represents 29% of cancer diagnoses in Brazil, with a high number of new cases each year: around 65,000 in our country alone. Therefore, Unimed Curitiba launches a campaign in which it highlights the importance of men’s self-responsibility with health, that is, the ability to take care of themselves to ensure well-being, quality of life and longevity. With the motto “In the fight against prostate cancer, adopt pro attitudes”, the cooperative proposes some changes in lifestyle habits, such as exercising regularly, eating less red meat, reducing alcohol intake and drinking water frequently, stop smoking and avoid industrialized products.

preventive exams – “One in six men will be diagnosed with the disease, but even so, few take preventive exams. More than half of the male population has never consulted a urologist. And research indicates more than just an impression, there are even factors that make men more susceptible to certain diseases and/or risk situations”, says Osni Silvestri, a cooperating physician at Unimed Curitiba specializing in urology.

Search – According to the survey “Profile of male morbidity and mortality in Brazil”, carried out by the Ministry of Health in 2018, men aged between 20 and 59 years have higher morbidity and mortality compared to women of the same age group, mainly due to external factors. The study states that males are more involved in situations of violence, drug and alcohol use, as well as being more exposed to traffic and work accidents. In addition, they do not seek health services and one of the reasons for this is the fear of discovering a disease. And when they seek medical help, they do not follow recommended treatments. Inadequate diet, sedentary lifestyle and increased susceptibility to STI/AIDS infections also harm men’s health.

Strategies – According to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), Brazilians live, on average, seven years less than Brazilian women. They also have a higher incidence of certain diseases such as cardiovascular ones or diabetes, hypertension, and even lung, prostate and testicular cancers. “These data reinforce the need to develop health education strategies aimed at men and their awareness so that they understand their fragility and responsibility for their own health. In the midst of routine assignments, commitments to work, family, business, it is common for a large part of the male public to take care of everyone around, but forget to look at yourself. This is the key turning point: man must take care of the body, mind and soul”, says the urologist.

Exams and treatments – PSA and digital rectal exams are the most accurate ways to reduce the chance of misdiagnosis, according to Osni Silvestri. Occasionally, a biopsy may also be necessary, but MRI is increasingly used to define the need for the procedure or not. Having defined the exams and diagnosis, there are several possibilities for treatments. For some patients surgery is indicated, for others radiotherapy. Issues such as age, family or clinical history, comorbidities, are factors that determine the types of treatments.

Tracking – After a very in-depth study about prostate cancer, Osni Silvestri says that, in cases of patients who are already of a certain age (over 75 years old) and with a mildly aggressive (indolent) cancer, it is possible to perform a screening without surgery or treatment to see if this cancer will actually progress. It’s a form of monitoring called active surveillance.

prejudice and reluctance – The urologist notes that the awareness of the male population has improved, patients are more open to going into the office and having the necessary tests done. However, “there are still some taboos to break in Brazil, there is strong machismo. After so many years of campaigns in November, we see that men with close affairs, lost friends, or someone in the family are more willing. That is, when the disease surrounds them, they look for it more quickly and are convinced that monitoring is necessary. The great weapon for this obstacle is information and seeking to evolve. The woman talks to the mother, goes to the gynecologist earlier, has motherhood and even talks more with her friends. Men are more closed. What we see is that, armed with information, they are more preventive and take proper care”.

Campaign – Since the beginning of November, the cooperative has been talking to its members, collaborators and beneficiaries in an internal campaign about the “Month for Combating Prostate Cancer”. For the cooperating physician, “this month is of great importance for drawing attention to prevention. Even more in relation to this type of cancer because it does not show symptoms in its initial phase, it needs to be tracked, investigated. That’s why the repetition and reinforcement for the patient to look for the urologist once a year to do the necessary exams. After all, when diagnosed early, it is a cancer that has a cure rate of 90 to 95%”, he points out. So Unimed Curitiba now goes public also to remember that, in the fight against prostate cancer and in health care, the ideal is to adopt pro attitudes that help in prevention.

Good habits – Osni Silvestri lists some good habits for men to live longer and better, such as maintaining a healthy diet and drinking water frequently, avoiding industrialized products; practice physical activities frequently, always with medical guidance and, preferably, supervised by physical education professionals – exercises reduce the toxins that enhance the onset of cancer, so any modality that moves the body is valid to beat this disease; eat less red meat, as studies show that excessive intake of red meat increases the potential for cancer.

Recommendation – From the age of 50, the Ministry of Health and the Brazilian Society of Urology recommend preventive consultations for individualized assessment and early detection of prostate cancer with the PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen, in Portuguese) exam and the digital rectal exam. For blacks or cases of first-degree relatives with a history of prostate cancer, this care should start after 45 years of age; visit the doctor periodically, even when you are still young., as well as not seeking help only when you are sick, as health asks us to be preventive in general; and, finally, avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages, cigarettes and drugs. Alcohol releases toxins that are harmful to prostate health. The dangers increase for men over 35 years old. (Press Unimed Curitiba)