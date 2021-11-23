Henry case: Book points out that Jairinho abandoned release of the body to fix the crime scene

The book “Henry Case – Death Announced”, written by journalist Paolla Serra, pointed out that former councilor Jairinho abandoned the release of the child’s body to clean up the crime scene. Information is from iG.

Based on police and procedural inquiries ruled by the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice, the book revealed that four hours after the death of 4-year-old Henry Borel, Jairinho and Monique, the child’s mother, were at the Barra D’Or Hospital waiting for release from the body. However, minutes before, the former councilor abandoned Monique and returned to the Majestic condominium to tidy up the apartment.

The couple’s residence is about a six-minute drive from the hospital. When the first criminal expert arrived at the apartment, he noticed that the environment was meticulously organized.

the case

Henry Borel, 4 years old, died on March 8 of this year, due to a hemorrhage in the liver caused by the violent action. The stepfather, Jairo Souza Santos Júnior, is named as the author of the aggression.

He is responsible for murder and torture. The mother, Monique Medeiros, is accused of torture and omission, as she was aware of previous attacks that her son had suffered.

