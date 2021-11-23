Here’s a reason why Windows isn’t available on M1 Macs – MacMagazine

The soap opera for the Microsoft launch a version of Windows compatible with Macs equipped with Apple chips continues. But now one of the reasons for this delay seems to have been revealed.

In case you didn’t know, so far only computers/devices with Qualcomm processors have a version of Windows that supports the ARM architecture. And, according to the XDA Developers, this is due to a “secret” agreement between the two companies.

Both would also be benefiting from this: Qualcomm has the exclusivity of this version of Windows, and Microsoft manages to include these processors in its devices, as is the case with Surface Pro X.

However, people close to the XDA they said the agreement between the companies will expire soon, but no clear date has been provided for this. When that happens, other chip makers will be able to use the ARM version of Windows and, who knows, there will also be the possibility of the system reaching Macs with Apple Silicon.

Although it is possible to run the system on M1/M1 Pro/M1 Max Macs using Parallels Desktop 16.5, there is currently no official way to do this. A few months ago, Microsoft itself said that the virtualization of Windows 11 through applications like Parallels Desktop “is not a supported scenario” for it.

Those who wait for an ARM version of Windows that runs on Macs with Apple Silicon, can only hope that the end of this agreement brings more developments for such a scenario.

via MacRumors