Highlight of the access game, Tadeu is moved by the return of Goiás: “The emerald nation deserves it” | Goias

At the celebration, still on the lawn, Tadeu made a point of highlighting the family’s support, citing the serious health problem his daughter had, and also the strength of the group, which qualified for the Serie B dispute after a poor campaign in the Goiás Championship .

– First, I thank God for my health, my family and my wife, who is my foundation in my daily life. We had a very serious problem and got up. My kids are everything to me. The emerald nation deserves it from here. Was difficult. The year started off badly, but ended happily. Hard work, hard. The emotion is because it represents a lot to put Goiás in its proper place. There was a lot of weight to fall, but with work we were able to get back. It’s exciting because we know how much we suffer. It would be very unfair to stay out of that access.