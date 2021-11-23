‘Honeymoon Cystitis’: Understand the Inflammation Anitta Revealed After Intercourse | Sexuality

The singer Anitta revealed, during a conversation with Sabrina Sato, that she suffers from the so-called “ honeymoon cystitis” , an inflammation that affects the urethra (the urine outlet) and the bladder.

“One really bad problem I have is honeymoon cystitis. I can’t have sex with someone so big that I can’t walk the next day. It’s horrible! And it has nothing to do with bacteria, no, people, it’s because it’s already punched a lot there and then it got inflamed, understand?”, said Anitta in a video posted on Sabrina Sato’s channel.

Despite Anitta’s assertion that the problem is related to the size of the partner’s penis, experts consulted by g1 point out that, in fact, the problem is related to the position of the woman’s urethra, which, as it is very close to the vaginal canal and anus, can favor the entry of bacteria.

Below are the top questions about cystitis.

What is Honeymoon Cystitis? How does it happen? Is it possible to develop cystitis in other ways? Can the size of the penis influence the appearance of cystitis? What are the symptoms of the disease? Why does cystitis appear more in women than in men? What are the recommendations to avoid urinary tract infections? How is the treatment done?

2 out of 3 Anitta revealed to Sabrina Sato that she often suffers from honeymoon cystitis. — Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via AFP Anitta revealed to Sabrina Sato that she often suffers from honeymoon cystitis. — Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images via AFP

Honeymoon Cystitis is the popular name of postcoital cystitis, an inflammation that affects the urethra and bladder after sexual intercourse.

Inflammation is related to translocation of bacteria from the vaginal and/or intestinal canal to the urethra during sexual intercourse.

3 of 3 Anatomy of the vulva with Skeene’s glands — Photo: Art g1 Anatomy of the vulva with Skeene’s glands — Photo: Art g1

Many microorganisms live and play important roles within the human organism. However, it is necessary to respect the flora of each of these bacteria, that is, taking bacteria from one region to another can lead to infections and inflammation.

“The anatomical position of the urethra, which is very close to the entrance to the vagina and anus, favors this type of problem, since bacteria can enter the vaginal or intestinal tract,” explains gynecologist Fabia Vilarino.

The translocation of different bacteria is associated with the development of cystitis, but the most frequent cases are of Escherichia coli (or E. coli), a bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract.

“During vaginal penetration, it is possible that some bacteria from the perianal region or in the groin reach the urethra or proliferate”, explains gynecologist Mariana Viza.

3. Is it possible to develop cystitis in other ways?

Yes. According to Viza, some people have this bacteria (E.coli) in the vaginal flora and it can multiply not only when sexual intercourse occurs, but also due to the stress, anxiety, immunodeficiency, between others.

“Me I usually joke that the vagina is too snitch because, sometimes, the person has a problem of a psycho-emotional nature and the result is a urinary infection”, says Viza.

4. Can the size of the penis influence the appearance of cystitis?

Not. According to gynecologist Mariana Viza, the size of the penis does not interfere and does not influence the occurrence of urine infection – nor orgasms.

“What can happen is a laceration deep in the vagina, but that doesn’t happen because of the size of the penis, and yes because of the intensity (the friction) of the relationship”, says Viza.

Friction, according to Vilarina, can cause small cracks in the region, which favors the entry of bacteria.

“This can lead to burning or discomfort, especially during urination”, completes the gynecologist.

5. What are the symptoms of the disease?

The main symptoms are burning and the sudden urge to urinate even with an empty bladder. More severe cases may present with abdominal pain and fever.

6. Why does cystitis appear more in women than in men?

The urethra in women is much shorter than in men, and this favors that bacteria have access to it more easily. In women, the urethra measures about 5 centimeters, while in men its length is approximately 12 centimeters.

Also, it is very close to the clitoris and the entrance to the vagina.

7. What are the recommendations to avoid urinary tract infections?

The main recommendation is not having vaginal penetration after anal intercourse.

“We guide that, if you had an anal intercourse, you should not have vaginal intercourse right away because there is a very large amount of E.coli in the anal canal region. Therefore, this exchange is not recommended”, explains Viza.

According to her, the rule applies to stimulation with the penis, vibrator or even the hand.

Also, experts recommend always emptying your bladder (peeing) after intercourse to minimize the chances of a urinary tract infection.

8. How is the treatment done?

After the first signs of inflammation, the patient should see a doctor to assess the clinical picture.