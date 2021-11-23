Hospital offers free prostate cancer screening tests – Health

To help prevent the disease and fight the culture that men take less care of themselves, the Vila da Serra Hospital, with the support of the i9med and So Paulo laboratories, will carry out a free PSA test campaign. (Photo: EBV Image Bank)

Prostate cancer is the second type of cancer that most affects men, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca). To help prevent the disease and combat the culture that men take less care of themselves, the Vila da Serra Hospital, with the support of the i9med and So Paulo laboratories, will carry out a free grouping of PSA (prostate-specific antigen) tests – a determining test for screening for possible existence of cancer.

The action takes place this Saturday, 11/27, from 8am to 12pm. It is not necessary to register, just arrive at the location with an identity card. 150 tests will be made available. Carried out through blood collection, the test assesses the amount of specific prostatic antigen and, if the disease is suspected in the body, a biopsy through transrectal ultrasound is indicated to confirm the diagnosis.

Conducted by doctors Paula Tavora, master in Immunology and Clinical Pathology, and Jos Eduardo Tavora, coordinator of Urology and Robotic Surgery at Hospital Vila da Serra, it will take place on the 1st floor of the hospital (entrance through the entrance office).

“The results of the first 100 exams will be ready in 20 minutes, and whoever presents an alteration will be immediately referred to a free evaluation with a urologist. The other exams will be completed within three hours and, in case of suspicion of the disease, the evaluation will be scheduled with the urologist during the following week, also free of charge”, explains Paula Tavora.

According to Dr. Jos Eduardo Tavora, the Vila da Serra Hospital initiative is essential for prevention, as prostate cancer tends to grow slowly and may take years to manifest. “Men over 50 years old, and 45 years old for those who have a family history, should undergo annual clinical examination (digital rectal examination) and measurement of prostatic-specific antigen (PSA). The pandemic delayed the initial diagnosis of the disease, which affects about 75% of men aged 65 years and over”, emphasizes the urologist.

Research carried out by the Brazilian Society of Urology (SBU) showed that the demand for elective urological surgeries fell 50% in the pandemic.

*Internship under supervision