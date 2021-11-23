Hospital Roberto Santos has an outbreak of covid-19 and patients are transferred

The covid-19 pandemic is not over in Bahia yet. A proof of this is the outbreak that occurred in the emergency room of the Hospital Geral Roberto Santos (HGRS), which is located in the neighborhood of Cabula, in Salvador. According to the Health Department of the State of Bahia (Sesab), which confirmed the state of the outbreak, nine patients tested positive for the disease and needed to be transferred to reference units that treat Covid-19.

The names, ages and health status of patients were not disclosed. Also according to Sesab, nine other employees tested positive and needed to be removed. However, an employee at the unit, who spoke to the reporter while he was in front of the emergency, said that the number of infected professionals is greater than nine and that, on Monday afternoon (22), there were still six infected patients with covid awaiting the transfer.

“There are five patients with covid. In fact, there are six, as a positive result has just come out. The place where they are is empty, but we have to go in to carry out the procedures”, says the girl, who complains about the work overload.

“Normally about 25 people would be working here and there are only eight. Many people are away. And that’s bad, because people are overwhelmed. Just now there was a case of a bladed weapon that was a God help us”, reveals.

Is that Roberto Santos is not intended to meet cases of covid-19, but other demands in health. The melee weapon case in question concerns a man who, after being stabbed, was taken to the unit by his neighbor. “I didn’t know I was having this breakout. Now I’m scared. Although I’m vaccinated, but I don’t know if he got all the doses. If I had known about the outbreak before, I wouldn’t have brought it here”, comments the neighbor.

He also declined to be identified, as did another patient who was waiting for news of a friend who had suffered a cerebrovascular accident (CVA). Unlike the boy, she said she was not afraid of the outbreak. “It was regulation that brought it here. And if we think about it, there is a pandemic everywhere, it’s not just in here”, he argues.

According to Sesab, the outbreak was registered on November 18 and containment measures were taken so that there was no spread of the virus in other sectors of the hospital. “The emergency service was restricted while the patients were transferred. After that and the cleaning procedures, the emergency service returned to normal, with patients being referred via regulation”, said the note.

CORREIO presented the employee’s complaints to Sesab and asked for the name of the units where patients with covid-19 were transferred to, but did not get a return until the text was closed.

Union and health professionals show concern about the outbreak

President of the Union of Doctors of the State of Bahia (Sindimed-BA), Ana Rita de Luna points out that the outbreak in Roberto Santos, the largest public hospital in the entire North/Northeast region, is a sign of concern for managers. “It’s a sign that you have to pay attention. It is necessary to turn on the alert to take all the necessary actions and prevent this outbreak from spreading”, he says. The fear is that this episode is a sign that Bahia may face a third wave.

“Outbreaks are always worrying. We are seeing how Europe is doing and we need to be concerned about this situation, as Salvador seems to have no more covid. The people are on the street, crowding and what awaits us is worrying”, reports Ivanilda Souza Brito, president of the Union of Health Workers of the State of Bahia (SindSaúdeBahia)

According to infectious disease physician Victor Castro, an outbreak is characterized by an unexpected increase in the number of cases of a disease in a given period and location. “In this specific case, there was a worsening between the numbers of patients and health professionals. There is, therefore, a high chance of having an internal transmission. And any increase in cases needs to be carefully observed”, he reinforces.

It is in this sense that Sindimed released a statement saying that it was against the realization of Carnival. For the union, events like this can aggravate the state’s situation and bring more burden to health professionals. “We are very concerned about this, as it has been two years of pandemic, with moments of closing of medical activities that are elective and chronic patients who were not treated and now the situation has become complicated”, reports Ana Rita de Luna .

For a specialist, relaxations or reduction in vaccination can cause outbreaks of covid.

Isaac Schrarstzhaupt, data scientist and coordinator of the Covid Analysis Network, has observed the figures for Bahia and sees a scenario of stability in the data on new cases and deaths. However, he warns that flexibilization, allowing for more agglomeration, and the reduction in the speed of vaccination can favor the emergence of outbreaks like this one.

“Vaccination in Bahia, apparently, is much slower in the first dose and starting to stagnate in the second as well”, reports.

This problem is also shared by the capital. Among people aged 12 or over qualified to receive the 1st dose, more than 70,000 have not yet attended the clinics to start the vaccination cycle; another 283,000 have delayed closing of the scheme and around 156,000 have not yet taken the booster dose.

The head of the Municipal Health Department (SMS), Leo Prates, says the numbers are alarming and worrying and calls for people to seek the immunizing agent to prevent a new wave of disease in the city. “This is a number that worries us a lot and it is a scenario that we are already following in Europe, called the ‘unvaccinated pandemic’. In Germany, France, Denmark and Austria, for example, the increase in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths is currently caused by people who were not vaccinated against the virus”, he says.