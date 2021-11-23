How LeBron James’s Suspension Will Save the Lakers Money

nba_like_the_lebron_james_suspension_will_make_the_lakers_save_a_money

LeBron James will be sidelined for one game due to a scuffle with Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart on Sunday. It’s never good for the Lakers to be without LeBron, but there’s definitely a positive reason this time around.

James can’t get paid for the game being suspended, which means the Lakers don’t have to pay their player for the lost game. It also means the Lakers will save more than $500,000 on their luxury tax bill, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

“The suspension will cost LeBron James $284,004 and Isaiah Stewart $45,201 ($22,601 per game). In addition, the Lakers will receive a $142,002 credit towards the luxury fee that projects the team to save $532,508. “

That’s not a big savings on the league’s massive finances, as the Lakers face a $46 million luxury tax bill, according to Spotrac. Still, any help is welcome.

However, finances are a secondary consideration here. The Lakers want James on court, not suspended. James will embezzle the Lakers this Tuesday against the Knicks, in the team’s only visit to Madison Square Garden this season.

LeBron James asked for Isaiah Stewart’s phone number after confusion

LeBron James allegedly tried to apologize to Detroit Pistons player Isaiah Stewart for hitting him in the face during Sunday’s game.

“It was said that LeBron James tried to find Isaiah Stewart’s number after the game to apologize to Stewart again and let him know it wasn’t his intention to hurt him,” said Shams Charania of The Athletic on the Pat McAfee Show.

James hit Stewart in the face with a fist as the two battled for position on a free-throw in the third period. An enraged Stewart immediately jumped up and tried to attack James, but was stopped by several people from both teams.

Stewart was bloodied and needed eight stitches on the spot. James and Stewart were expelled from the game.

Charania said the NBA league office is looking into the matter and will likely present a decision on any potential punishment on Monday or Tuesday. Pistons coach Dwane Casey said he hopes Stewart won’t face further punishment and doesn’t feel LeBron is a dirty player.

“His eye opened wide,” Casey told reporters from Stewart. “He was rightly upset. I don’t think James is a dirty player, but it helped them win the match.”

The Lakers trailed 78-66 at the time of the incident but ended up winning 121-116.

