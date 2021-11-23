How much does it cost to eat in the best Brazilian restaurants in Latin America – Paladar

The new ranking of 50 best restaurants in Latin America was announced on Monday night, 22, at a simultaneous ceremony in several Latin American cities, such as São Paulo and Buenos Aires. For the fourth time, the Peruvian Central, a restaurant in Lima owned by chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León, was at the top of the list. O paulistano DOM., the best placed Brazilian, won the third position.

Due to the pandemic, the 2021 list was created taking into account the restrictions imposed on restaurants and international travel carried out by the judges. This year’s selection, unlike other editions, is a combination of votes gathered from the eight editions since the beginning of the ranking, in 2013, in addition, it has expanded, this time to 100 ranked restaurants.

Maido, by chef Mitsuharu “Micha” Tsumura, specialist in Japanese Peruvian cuisine Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

The new, more extensive list brought more Brazilians, in addition to the DOM, also appearing: Maní (7th), A Casa do Porco (11th), Lasai (22nd), Mocotó (23rd), Oteque (41st), Manu (49th) , Oro (51st), Tuju (54th), Evvai (65th) and Fasano (65th), Glouton (68th), Tordesilhas (75th), Soeta (77th), Arturito (86th), Komah (88th), and Corrutela (90th). ).

See below the first placed in the ranking 50 Best Latin America 2021 and see how much it costs to eat in the best placed Brazilian houses.

1st Center

A constant presence among the first placed in the ranking in Latin America, the Central restaurant, in Lima, Peru, plays with the concept of altitude as a guiding principle for the menu signed by chefs Virgilio Martínez and Pía León. Each dish symbolizes a different height of Peruvian territory, based on the ingredients located on each level, from the seabed to the peaks of the Andes. The most complete menu, with 15 steps, called Creativity World, costs 585 Peruvian sols (R$ 820), while the shorter option, with 11 courses, costs 470 sols (R$ 657).

Under the baton of chef Virgilio Martinez, the Central works only with Peruvian ingredients Photo: Tiago Queiroz/Estadão

2nd Maid

Chef Mitsuharu Tsumura, known as Micha, is behind the Nikkei experience at Maido Restaurant in Lima, Peru. The term refers to the combined style of Japanese and Peruvian cuisines, present in the country since the 1990s. The authorial cuisine, favored by the variety and freshness of fish and seafood, gives life to dishes such as niguiri à la Pobre — a species of entrails sushi, quail eggs and ponzu sauce. The tasting menu costs 465 Peruvian sols, something around R$ 645, without harmonizing.

3rd SUN

The only Brazilian to rank among the top three in the 50 Best Latin America’s in five of the nine editions of the regional award, DOM, of contemporary Brazilian cuisine, currently features a menu called “Um Num”. The Amazonian ant with lemongrass flavor and the famous aligot are part of the creations of chef Alex Atala. The standard tasting menu costs R$640, with eleven stages (R$990, with harmonization), also available in a vegetarian version. Where: R. Barão de Capanema, 549, Gardens. Tel.: (11) 96918-9947. 12:00/15:00 and 19:00/21:00 (Sat., 19:00/21:00; closes Sunday).

7th Maní

Just turned 15 in 2021, chef Helena Rizzo’s restaurant in São Paulo continues to surprise diners with new creations every year. With signature cuisine, the house has an à la carte menu, where you can find its iconic palm heart noodles among other orders, but it’s worth taking a stroll through the tasting menu to get to know in depth the work of the chef, who has already been recognized as the best of the world by the 50 Best. The 10-step menu costs R$490, or R$790 with matching. Where: R. Joaquim Antunes, 210, Jardim Paulistano. Tel. (11) 97473-8994. 12:00/15:00 and 19:30/23:30 (Sun., 13:00/16:30; closes on Monday). Delivery available on iFood.

Input. Candy combines smoked goat cheese and cupuaçu Photo: Roberto Seba

11th The Pig’s House

Located in the central region of São Paulo, A Casa do Porco, by chef Jefferson Rueda, defines its culinary style as “popular haute cuisine”. It appears in the main lists of the best restaurants in the world – in World edition of this year’s award won an impressive 17th place – It has a particular style: it invests in a menu with prices considerably lower than other gastronomic restaurants and serves delivery. The current tasting menu is a sequence of appetizers and ten dishes with fun dishes, which costs R$ 165, the cheapest among all the best placed on the list. The star is the pork à sanzé, whole roasted on a barbecue grill in full view of customers for up to eight hours. Where: R. Araújo, 124, Republic. 12:00/23:00 (Sun., 12:00/17:00). Reservations by acasadoporco. Delivery available on iFood.

Pork Sanzé Photo: Mauro Netherlands

22nd Lasai

The Rio restaurant, run by chef Rafael Costa e Silva, offers tasting menu options, with dishes that change according to the pace of production and the gardens he cultivates. There are two menu options, which include around 14 dishes or more, the traditional (R$ 425) or the kitchen table (R$ 560), where the diner sits at the counter in front of the kitchen, and can enjoy of an experience closer to the chef. Where: R. Conde de Irajá, 191, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. Tel.: (21) 3449-1854. 19:00/21:30 (closed from Sun to Tuesday).

23rd Mocotó

Northeastern food is the main attraction of Mocotó, a São Paulo restaurant run by chef Rodrigo Oliveira, which is in 23rd place in the 50 Best Latin America of 2021. The house in Vila Medeiros, in the North Zone of São Paulo, does not serve a tasting menu. On the à la carte menu, the biggest hits are tapioca dice (R$19.90, 6 units) and baião de two (R$33.90, for one person). Where: Av. Nossa Sra. do Lorêto, 1100, Vila Medeiros. 12:00/23:00 (Sun., 11:30/17:00). Tel.: (11) 2951-3056, Delivery available in iFood.

41st Otheque

Oteque, from Rio de Janeiro, by the talented chef Alberto Landgraf, is a restaurant for special occasions. Installed in an old house in Botafogo, it is a modern, relaxed place and has highly elaborate food. The menu, just tasting, changes every week, according to the availability of ingredients, always fresh, and with lots of seafood. The tasting menu, without harmonization, costs R$550, with reservation only. Where: R. Conde de Irajá, 581, Botafogo, Rio de Janeiro. Tel.: (21) 3486-5758. 19:00/23:30 (closes on Sun and 2).

49th Manu

Outside the Rio-São Paulo axis, chef Manu Buffara’s restaurant, in Curitiba, works only with a tasting menu (R$ 385), consisting of a sequence of 15 to 20 steps, including snacks, main courses and desserts. priority for local and artisanal ingredients. Manu is directly linked to its suppliers and names them by name and region on the menu. The option with harmonization, has a selection of wines (natural, organic and biodynamic), craft and fermented beers, and costs R$ 674. Where: Al. Dom Pedro II, 317, Batel, Curitiba, Paraná. Tel.: (41) 3044-4395. 19:00/22:30 (closes on Sun and 2). Delivery of Manuzita By Manu Buffara available on iFood.

51st Gold

The restaurant, run by the celebrity chef from Rio de Janeiro, Felipe Bronze, highlights the grill, which appears in the kitchen in different ways, parrilla, Japanese yakitori and a charcoal oven, used creatively and with avant-garde. The creativity menu, with 11 snacks, five mains and three desserts, costs R$ 655. The affinity menu (R$ 545), on the other hand, is leaner, with well-known recipes. Where: R. General San Martin, 889, Leblon. (21) (21) 98596-2230. 7:30pm/23pm (Sat., 1:00pm/15:00pm and 7:30pm/23:00pm; closes on Sun and Monday).

65th Evvai

The Italian-inspired kitchen led by Luiz Filipe Souza is constantly evolving and changing. The chef launches at least two tasting menus a year, which he calls “oriundi”, in which he combines regional products with Italian recipes, in a footprint that combines tradition with contemporary elements full of surprises that take the dinner out of the comfort zone. It is currently possible to taste the house’s four-year anniversary menu, in which he wanders through the dishes that have marked the history of Evvai. The new menu costs R$ 467, and there are two options for harmonizing with Sintonia (R$ 397), with national wines, or Magna (R$ 693), which mixes national and international labels. Where: R, Joaquim Antunes, 108, Pinheiros. 6pm/23pm (Sun., 12pm/15pm; closes Monday). Reservations through www.evvai.com.br.