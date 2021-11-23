How Zidane can disrupt Real Madrid, turn around and change Mbappé’s fate

Zinedine Zidane’s fate could also influence Mbappé’s decision to leave PSG or head to Parque dos Príncipes

the choice of Zinedine Zidane about which club he will command following his career will also impact other pieces on the chessboard of European football, such as Kylian Mbappé.

According to BBC, Manchester United looked to Zizou to take over the England team after Ole Gunnar Solkjaer’s fall, but the former midfielder said “no” to the red devils.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Watch Premier League, LaLiga, Italian League and French Championship matches with LIVE broadcast by ESPN on Star+

According to English TV, the formerReal Madrid goes in another direction: he has his eye on the PSG, case Mauricio Pochettino leave the club at the end of the 2021/22 season, or in the selection of France, occupying the position that should remain vacant with the likely departure of Didier Deschamps after the 2022 World Cup.

And, according to the newspaper Brand, Mbappé follows Zidane’s decision with watchful eyes.

The Spanish daily points out that, if the Paris board indicated that Zizou could take over the French team next season, in place of Pochettino, this could be decisive for Kylian to decide to renew her contract with the Princes Park club.

Lives, original content and the best of ESPN programming! Subscribe to our YouTube channel, turn on notifications and don’t miss any videos!

Right now, the athlete is determined to sign with Real Madrid for free at the end of 2021/22, but the chance to work with the French legend can make him change his mind, according to the vehicle.

And that is why, in Madrid, leaders are already closely following the development of the situation, as the possibility of Zizou taking over the PSG bunker could add water to the draft beer in the plans to have Mbappé free of charge in a few months’ time.

Kylian is currently only linked to Paris until June 2022, which means he you can sign a pre-contract with any club outside France in January of next year..



