Hugo Calderano achieves unprecedented ranking for Brazil and becomes top 4 in table tennis | table tennis

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) updated this Tuesday the ranking of the sport and confirmed Hugo Calderano in an unprecedented position for Brazil. After winning the double in the Pan American Championship, the 25-year-old Brazilian moved up to fourth position. He is the first table tennis player in the Americas to appear in the top 4 in the world in 83 years – a position only reached by the American Sol Schiff in 1938, even before the creation of the official ranking.