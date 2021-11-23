Hugo Calderano achieves unprecedented ranking for Brazil and becomes top 4 in table tennis | table tennis

The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) updated this Tuesday the ranking of the sport and confirmed Hugo Calderano in an unprecedented position for Brazil. After winning the double in the Pan American Championship, the 25-year-old Brazilian moved up to fourth position. He is the first table tennis player in the Americas to appear in the top 4 in the world in 83 years – a position only reached by the American Sol Schiff in 1938, even before the creation of the official ranking.
The new world number 4 has 8,964 points. He is second only to three Chinese: Fan Zhendong (12,494 points), Ma Long (12,212) and Xu Xin (10,356).
Hugo Calderano in action at the Tokyo Olympics — Photo: Wander Roberto / COB
Hugo could go even higher in the rankings with a good performance at the World Cup in Houston, which starts this Tuesday, but the world number 4 will only play on Wednesday because he is seeded. The Brazilian is going to get an unprecedented medal.
Brazil has four other athletes in the top 100 in the world. Gustavo Tsuboi remained in 38th position. Vitor Ishiy climbed eight places and is now number 55 in the world. Eric Jouti jumped nine place to 83rd place. Thiago Monteiro is the 92nd.
Among women, Bruna Takahashi remains the only Brazilian in the top 100. Silver at the Pan-American, she climbed nine positions and is now number 38 in the world, best placing a Brazilian in the history of the table tennis ranking. Caroline Kumahara is in 136th place, and Jessica Yamada in 142nd.
In mixed doubles, which is also an Olympic event, Brazil for the first time has a partnership in the top 15 in the world. Pan American champions, Vitor Ishiy and Bruna Takahashi occupy the 13th position in the ranking.