Husband of Ivete Sangalo speaks for the 1st time about rumors of separation; see – entertainment

Daniel Cady, husband of Ivete Sangalo, took advantage of a live he did this Monday night (22) to clarify the rumors of the supposed end of his marriage to the singer. The nutritionist said that he deleted his Instagram photos because of a professional project and that his relationship with the mother of his three children is great.

“There was nothing to do with my marriage. I don’t know where that story came from. Some evil mind saw me revamping my Instagram and dropped it. I’m just launching a brand of nature-inspired t-shirts. cool thing about the shirt project, it caused all this fuss,” he began.

Daniel then said that this is all just speculation and that his family is fine. “You guys are so crazy, I gained, in one day, 100,000 followers, or better, 100,000 curious, and what does that change in people’s lives? So much cool stuff for us to share and all these people are chasing gossip. But, to end this, I say that everything is fine here. All in peace with my family, thank God,” he explained.

Daniel and Ivete have been married since 2011 and are parents of Marcelo, 12 years old, Marina and Helena, both 3 years old.

Watch the video: