‘I can’t take it’ · TV News

MC Mirella said she is being called a “monster” after announcing the end of her marriage to Dynho Alves, a participant in A Fazenda 13. I’m not holding”.

This Monday (22), through videos posted on Instagram Stories, she complained about the negative repercussions of the divorce. “Give me peace, in the name of Jesus. I don’t have the patience anymore, I work like a slut, like a naughty girl,” she began.

In another excerpt, the participant of A Fazenda 12 said that she does not understand why she is being attacked by internet users, since she is the victim of the case. “I don’t like to play the victim, no. But, in this story, the victim is me. Please, give me some time, have a little sense and consideration for my moment and for everything I’m going through”.

Mirella also denied having interest in attacking her ex-husband because of his approach to Sthefane Matos within rural confinement. “I’m nervous. Really, it’s really hard to go through these moments, you see the woman is so attacked. I was never a monster to Dynho and it won’t be now that I will be. I was never a monster to anyone. Not me. I’m going to massacre him, his life is his, no one was born attached to anyone,” she continued.

Before finalizing the outburst, MC said that from the moment she decided to separate from the musician, she was attacked on her social networks. He also highlighted that he did not receive support from family members of the pawn, much less from close friends:

I’m not having peace, my WhatsApp is like hell, everyone is asking a lot of things. Very annoying, just respect me because I can’t take it anymore. It’s very funny that the people who lived on our side know very well how we were, how I was to him, but nobody says anything. They throw me to the wolves of the internet.

Check out an excerpt of the outburst: