‘I didn’t think twice,’ says late candidate who dragged himself through the gate of the Enem test site in MT | Mato Grosso

“I didn’t think twice, I just jumped in to see what was going to happen. At the time, I believed it would work,” he declared.

To g1, Breno said he felt a relief when he managed to cross the entrance gate. It took years of dedication to study to take the test and, according to him, he could not miss it.

“I already had in mind that I would be able to enter the place, but when I saw that I was able to enter it was a relief. I just didn’t expect all this repercussion,” he said.

The student’s effort was celebrated and applauded by the people who witnessed the scene outside. (watch the video above)

Breno’s delay was due to his 12-year-old sister’s first Eucharist ceremony. The event was also important for the whole family, however, it took longer than expected.

The student finishes high school this year and wants to enter the administration course at the beginning of 2022. He said that now the hope is to be able to do well on the second day of the exam, scheduled for next Sunday (28).

“The goal now is to be able to go to college and get a job,” he pointed out.

‘Played like a cat’

Breno’s father, Edésio Nunes, responsible for taking his son to the test site, said he was impressed and proud of the boy’s agility.

“When we arrived at the place, the gate was already closing. He ran down and I was shouting ‘run, run’, but when he threw himself like a ‘cat’, I was surprised, I didn’t expect it,” he said.

The student’s effort was also a source of pride for the family. The father said he got home and the first thing he did was tell his wife, Breno’s mother, about what he did. “She cried. We were so happy and proud of her.”

