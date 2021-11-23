‘I don’t regret it’ · TV News

Dayane Mello admitted that if he falls on the next farm, he could leave A Fazenda 13 because of the stab wound he took in Rico Melquiades’ jacket. Despite this, the model said to MC Gui that she wouldn’t do anything different. “I don’t regret it,” he assured.

“If I have to leave, I’ll be happy as well. I can’t stand it in here anymore,” she said. “I don’t know if I’ll come back after what I’ve done there these days,” he continued, referring to Rico’s jacket. “Come back, yes. Much worse things have happened here”, said the funkeiro.

“He didn’t want to talk to you about it?” asked the singer. “Never, even because I don’t regret it. If I did… But I don’t”, assured the former Big Brother Italia participant. “If you leave for that, it’s okay, right?”, wanted to know the MC.

“I regret other things here that I did. Having bet on the wrong people, this is my big regret,” confessed the model. “Having participated in a group, I should have continued alone until the end. I have many regrets in here. But I don’t regret being alone now,” she admitted.

Check it out below:

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Listen to “#59 – What’s up with Dayane in The Farm 13?” on Screaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos