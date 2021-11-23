‘I don’t regret it,’ says Dayane Mello about ripping Rico’s jacket in ‘A Fazenda 13’ | Television



Published 11/22/2021 15:47

Rio – Dayane Mello recalled the day he cut Rico Melquiades’ jacket in ‘A Fazenda 13’, on Record TV, during a conversation with MC Gui, this Monday. The girl said she didn’t regret her attitude. “I don’t regret it. If I have to leave, I’ll be happy. I can’t stand it in here anymore. I don’t know if I’ll come back after what I’ve done there these days,” he said, referring to the jacket suit. “Come back, yes. Much worse things have happened here”, said the funkeiro.

After Rico found out what happened to his garment, MC Gui wanted to know: “Didn’t he want to talk to you about it?” asked the singer. “Never, even because I don’t regret it. If I did… But I don’t regret it”, commented the model. “If you leave for that, it’s okay, right?” asked Bill.

The former Big Brother Brasil Italia participant confessed: “I regret other things I did here. Having bet on the wrong people, this is my big regret. Having participated in a group, I should have continued alone until the end. regrets in here. But I don’t regret being alone now.”

The weather is not good for Dayane Mello, in A ‘Fazenda 13’. The model had lunch alone for a while, this Monday afternoon. In the rural reality show, she only has one friend: MC Gui, who kept the girl company at a certain moment. “You and I looking like two dead people. I can’t stand talking to anyone anymore,” the funkeiro began. “You know what happens? I hate these people who keep showing they’re super mega happy,” she said. “And here we are dying of homesickness, sadness, anguish… Many are fleeing the fields… I’m tired of those little smiles,” she added.

MC Gui also said he’s tired of some of the reality TV people. “I’d rather sleep than watch these people here.” The model, then, snapped: “Have you noticed that the people who feel happiest here are the ones who had the least friction?”, she asked, who added: “If I come back, I’ll say: ‘don’t get up or me embrace because I want hypocrisy away from me’.”