‘I should be taking care of the country’; watch the video· TV News

Anitta was angered by a hint from President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). This Monday (22), a video in which the government official mocks the lives performed by the singer with the lawyer Gabriela Prioli went viral on social networks. After noticing the criticism, the powerful complained about the politician’s attitudes. “I should be taking care of Brazil,” she said.

During a conversation with a supporter, Bolsonaro commented on the project carried out by Anitta and Gabriela last year. “I would also like to include moral education and debt, a lot of things, good things. I heard it the other day, I had the nerve to listen [durante] about 10 minutes, two women, it could be two men too, and she doesn’t know anything, she doesn’t know what Executive Power is. Then she says: ‘There is no municipal deputy?’, I don’t know what. These absurd things. It’s not just that person, it’s common,” he said.

Upon realizing the indirection, Anitta shared the politician’s speech in Instagram Stories with the following caption: “Once again, the president of the occupied country is seeing what I do or don’t do with my life. That’s why the country is going uphill. below. Instead of worrying about this economy, which you said you were going to save, [porém está] going to the hole”.

Then, the powerful began the sequence of videos criticizing Bolsonaro. “That’s right, President. Me and more than half of Brazilians don’t know what the three powers are. We don’t know, for example, the duty of you, instead of being worried about what I’m doing with my life, you should be worried about the country,” said the singer.

“Look at the prices of everything! This economy that you said you were going to save was going to be the saving of the economy. [O presidente] Should it stay on Twitter? Should it stay on Instagram? Should you keep doing fake news? Not! In my public education, I didn’t take classes or anything that taught me to understand politics. Without any shame, I decided to take live classes with my friend [Gabriela]. A lot of people learned from me, president. I did more for the crowd than you, in this aspect and in others as well!”, Anitta needled.

On her Instagram profile, the CNN Brazil presenter also sent a message to Bolsonaro. “In fact, in Brazil, there are many people who do not understand the basics of politics. And then, we face disastrous consequences, as was your election in 2018”, highlighted Gabriela.

Check out the videos by Jair Bolsonaro, Anitta and Gabriela Prioli: