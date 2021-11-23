Ibovespa advances 1% led by Vale; TIM rises after bid to Telecom Italia By Reuters

2/2



by Andrew Romani

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The price rose about 1% this Monday, driven mainly by the rise of Vale shares in the wake of the advance of the in China, while TIM was also among the positive highlights after its parent company Telecom Italia received a purchase proposal of the North American KKR Fund.

At 11:55, the Ibovespa rose 0.99%, to 104,051.94 points. The financial volume was 6.5 billion reais.

The positive trajectory on Wall Street, where the and renewed highs, corroborated the recovery in the Brazilian trading session, after the Ibovespa retreated 3% last week.

“The Brazilian market was very discounted,” said the manager at Nova Futura Pedro Paulo Silveira, linking the reaction in this session to the positive climate abroad, added to the rise in the shares of Petrobras and Vale.

Even so, the business climate continues with some caution, particularly guided by developments related to the PEC dos Precatório, notably its processing in the Senate.

“The market is waiting for Brasília,” said Silveira.

Abroad, the positive tone was endorsed by the announcement that Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell was appointed this Monday by US President Joe Biden for a second four-year term.

HIGHLIGHTS

– VALE ON (SA:) jumped 6%, in a new positive session for the steel and mining sector, in the wake of the soaring of metallic commodities, as traders celebrate a small improvement in the consumption of industrial metals. Iron ore also rose.

– TIM ON (SA:) rose 3%, after shooting nearly 10% earlier, after US fund KKR submitted a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, which controls the Brazilian company. [nL1N2SD12H]

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) appreciated by 3.1%, reacting after a fall of more than 3% last week, in a session of good variations in prices abroad.

– BANCO INTER UNIT yielded 2.8%, among the negative highlights, after rising almost 4.8% last Friday, in a mixed session in the financial sector, with BRADESCO PN (SA:) also in the red, while ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN (SA:) and BANK OF BRAZIL ON (SA:) operated in blue.

– HOSPITAL MATER DEI ON, which is not on the Ibovespa, rose 1% after buying the Santa Genoveva hospital and the Uberlândia Computerized Tomography Center, both located in Uberlândia (MG), in a deal worth 309 million reais.