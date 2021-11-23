Ibovespa falls with the exterior and influenced by the fall of Banco Inter By Reuters



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The market closed on a fall this Monday, and now adds up to five casualties in the last six trading sessions, influenced by the external scenario, given the low in the Nasdaq () and , and by the maintenance of fiscal uncertainties on the domestic front.

Banco Inter (SA:) shares were the bearish highlights, amid the widespread decline in stocks of fintechs and technology companies. On the other hand, Vale and steelmakers rose in the wake of rising prices for ore and metal commodities. TIM also advanced after its parent company Telecom Italia (DE:) received a proposal to buy the North American fund KKR.

The Ibovespa fell 0.89%, to 102,122.37 points, in the session’s low. At the maximum, the index reached 104,613.07 points. The financial volume was 26.1 billion reais.

The Ibovespa started trading on a positive note, but was unable to maintain its performance for the rest of the day. In the early afternoon, the index turned as US stocks lost ground.

The reappointment of the chair of the United States raised expectations for an increase in interest rates in the United States earlier than expected, which boosted the roles of banks in that country, but at the same time, made Treasuries yields soar, weighing on companies of technology.

According to Victor Lima, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, the advance in yields on US debt bonds also put pressure on the Brazilian stock exchange. He also mentioned the maintenance of uncertainties in the fiscal field, in particular the PEC dos Precatórios, fearing permanent aid to Brazil.

With the market awaiting the processing of the PEC in the Senate, the Special Secretary of the Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, said on Monday that the text opens a budget space of 106.1 billion reais in 2022, of which only 1, 1 billion reais are free. The total value is greater than the amount of 91.6 billion reais that had been previously informed by the Ministry of Economy.

Highlights

– Banco Inter Unit (SA:) fell 14.1%, while the PN shares of the digital bank dropped 12.7%, amid the general fall in fintechs, with news about potential regulation of the sector. In NY, StoneCo (NASDAQ:) (SA:) plummeted 11.1% and PagSeguro (NYSE:) (SA:) fell 7% — Bradesco BBI cut the recommendation for both securities.

– Also in the technology-related sector, Locaweb A (SA:) dropped 9.2%, Méliuz SA (SA:) dropped 7.3% and Totvs (SA:) dropped 6.3%

– Vale (SA:) jumped 5.6%, again pulling the sector of companies linked to steel and mining, with the soaring of metallic commodities, as traders celebrate a small improvement in the consumption of industrial metals. The price of the product has also gone up.

– Tim (SA:) rose 1.7%, after shooting almost 10% earlier, after US fund KKR submitted a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, which controls the Brazilian operator.

– PETROBRAS PN (SA:) rose 1%, reacting after falling more than 3% last week. Oil prices, which did fall, closed higher on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to increase oil production if large oil-consuming countries release oil from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic slows demand.

