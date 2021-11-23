Ibovespa falls with the exterior and influenced by the fall of the Inter Bank

O Ibovespa (IBOV) closed on a fall this Monday, and now has five casualties in the last six trading sessions, influenced by the external scenario, given the fall in Nasdaq (US100) It’s from S&P 500 (SPX), and for the maintenance of uncertainties on the domestic front.

roles of Interbank (BIDI11) were highlighted low, amid the widespread fall of fintechs and companies in technology.

On the other side, Valley (VALLEY3) and steel mills rose in the wake of rising prices for ore and metal commodities. TIM also advanced after its parent company Telecom Italia received a proposal to buy the North American fund KKR.

The Ibovespa fell 0.89%, to 102,122.37 points, in the session’s low. At the maximum, the index reached 104,613.07 points. The financial volume was 26.1 billion reais.

The Ibovespa started trading on a positive note, but was unable to maintain its performance for the rest of the day. In the early afternoon, the index turned as US stocks lost ground.

the reappointment of Jerome Powell to Federal Reserve Chair it raised expectations for an earlier-than-expected rate hike in the United States, which boosted bank papers in that country, but at the same time sent Treasuries yields skyrocketing, weighing on technology companies.

According to Victor Lima, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, the advance in yields on US debt bonds also put pressure on the Brazilian stock exchange. He also mentioned the maintenance of uncertainties in the fiscal field, in particular the PEC dos Precatórios, fearing permanent aid to Brazil.

With the market awaiting the processing of the PEC in the Senate, the special secretary of Treasury and Budget, Esteves Colnago, stated this Monday that the text opens a budget space of 106.1 billion reais in 2022, of which only 1.1 billion reais are free. The total value is greater than the amount of 91.6 billion reais that had been previously informed by the Ministry of Economy.

Highlights

INTERNATIONAL BANK (BIDI11) fell 14.1%, while PN papers from the digital bank dropped 12.7%, amid the general fall in fintechs, with news about potential regulation of the sector.

in NY, StoneCo (STNE) plummeted 11.1% and PaySeguro fell 7% Bradesco BBI cut the recommendation to both roles.

Also in the technology-related sector, Locaweb (LSAW3) had a drop of 9.2%, Meliuz (CASH3) retreated 7.3% and totvs (TOTS3) yielded 6.3%

Valley (VALLEY3) jumped 5.6%, pulling again the sector of companies linked to steel and mining, with the soaring of metallic commodities, as traders celebrate a small improvement in the consumption of industrial metals.

The price of iron ore also rose.

TIM (TIMS3) rose 1.7%, after shooting up almost 10% earlier, after US fund KKR submitted a non-binding proposal to buy Telecom Italia, which controls the Brazilian operator.

Petrobras (PETR4) rose 1%, reacting after falling more than 3% last week.

Oil prices, which did fall, closed higher on reports that OPEC+ could adjust plans to increase oil production if large oil-consuming countries release oil from their reserves or if the coronavirus pandemic slows demand.