Ibovespa has the strength to rise only 14% in 2022, analyst calculates

O Ibovespa (IBOV), which until a few months ago walked to close 2021 at 150 thousand points, will now have to settle for 117,000 points by the end of 2022, calculates the active in report. Before, the brokerage estimated at 138,000 points the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange.

In the session this Monday (22), Ibovespa is on its way to closing in fall, to 102 thousand points.

According to analyst Pedro Serra, who signs the document, the sudden change in projections is mainly due to the nature and dynamics of the inflation and disappointments in the government’s willingness to keep the country’s fiscal issue within a reasonable condition, ie, honoring the spending ceiling, as well as moving forward with reforms.

“The classic mistake of market professionals was to perpetuate a good situation that we were experiencing in the middle of this year in our financial and mathematical models”, he says.

not an easy year

The analyst argues that 2022, an election year, will be marked by intense volatility due to internal and external issues.

“(The elections) although it seems early to set a price in the markets, maybe it is already starting to weigh on the choices and decisions of the current government, weighing more measures that may please a certain group of voters, rather than a more responsible agenda, which is not usually very popular”, he adds.

In the external environment, the gradual withdrawal of stimuli together with all its consequences, from the exchange market to the stock market, should weigh against.

“Overall, it can be assumed that investors will be able to demand a higher risk premium for assets in emerging markets”, he adds.

Already on the account?

Despite the risks, Serra remembers that part of these risks are already priced. “What, perhaps, is not in the account is the magnitude and/or speed of such events”, he says.

He cites the example of withdrawing stimuli. If this event occurs in an accelerated way, it will take the investor by surprise.