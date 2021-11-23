Ibovespa has the worst score at the end of the year with the PEC’s fiscal impact greater than expected

Falling Stocks (Credit: Shutterstock)

SAO PAULO – The Ibovespa was coming from a difficult week and it seemed that it was going to recover part of what it lost in the past sessions, reaching a rise of more than 1% this Monday (22). The Stock Exchange was advancing at the level of 104,000 points, but reversed the signal with fears about the country’s fiscal situation and not only suffered another low day, but also had the worst closing score in more than a year.

The change in Ibovespa’s behavior coincided with the speech of Esteves Colnago, special secretary for the Treasury and Budget of the Ministry of Economy. In the Constitution and Justice Committee of the Senate (CCJ), Conalgo stated that the PEC dos Precatórios, in its current format, opens up a fiscal space of R$ 106.1 billion in the 2022 Budget.

The estimated value exceeds by R$ 14.5 billion the initial projection presented by the folder. The change is due to the correction in the parameters for estimated inflation for the end of the year. Before, the government’s economic team expected the Extended Consumer Price Index (IPCA) to end 2021 at an accumulated high of 8.7%, now it is 9.6%.

“The market already considered the 8.7% inflation projection conservative. With the new one, the fear was born that inflation will be even greater, increasing the value of the PEC even more and worsening the country’s fiscal situation beyond what was already priced”, explains Leandro Vasconcellos, head of the BRA allocation desk.

The market is already projecting double-digit inflation for 2021. Economists have once again raised their projections for the Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) for 2021, revealed the Focus Report of the Central Bank. From 9.77% last week, the median expectation for this year’s inflation now stands at 10.12%. For 2022, the forecast rose from 4.79% to 4.96%.

In relation to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the projections were reduced from an expansion of 4.88% to 4.80% in 2021; for 2022, they were reduced from 0.93% to 0.70%. The week also includes the release of the preview of November inflation, with the IPCA-15, on Thursday.

The Ibovespa closed down 0.89% to 102,122 points. The volume traded on the day was R$26 billion. It was the index’s worst closing score since November 6 of last year.

Shares of Vale (VALE3) had the biggest high of the day, closing with gains of more than 5% on the advance in the price of iron ore. Already the actions of retailers, were again penalized by the escalation of inflation.

Ibovespa futures maturing in December 2021 retreated 1.18% to 102,395 points.

The commercial dollar closed down at R$5.593 on purchase and R$5.594 on sale. Dollar futures maturing in December closed down 0.5% to R$5.91.

In the futures interest market, the DI for January 2023 advanced 28 basis points to 12.31%; DI for January 2025 rose 24 basis points to 12.17%; and the DI for January 2027 increased by 17 basis points, at 12.01%.

In the United States, the week is shorter. American stock exchanges close on Thursday, due to Thanksgiving, and on Friday, on sexta-feira Negra, operate on reduced hours.

The Exchanges had mixed reactions to the decision of President Joe Biden, who chose to keep Jerome Powell in the role of chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell, who has held the seat since 2018, will serve a four-year term if the nomination passes the Senate. In any case, he must remain a member of the Board of Governors until January 2028.

In New York, the Dow Jones closed up 0.05% to 35,619 points; the S&P 500 retreated 0.32% to 4,682 points; the Nasdaq closed down 1.26% to 15,854 points.

Ahead of Thursday’s holiday, traders are also expected to pass on the minutes of the Central Bank’s Open Market Committee (FOMC). The document may provide more details on the Fed’s role in reducing the asset purchase program.

In Europe, stock exchanges were pressured once again by the new lockdowns on the mainland. German Chancellor Angela Merkel has signaled that more restrictive measures should be adopted by Germany, which has pushed stock exchanges down. But the positive performance seen earlier in New York helped brighten investor mood. The Stoxx 600 index, which brings together shares of 600 companies in key sectors in 17 European countries, closed slightly down 0.13%.

The positive highlight is the telecommunications sector, with companies in the sector operating at a high after the US fund KKR made a US$12 billion proposal to take over Telecom Italia. The company’s shares soared 30%.

Oil prices started the day at a low, but reversed their signal and gained momentum. Brent barrel advances 0.9% to US$79.60 and WTI rises 0.96% to US$76.67. Iron ore, in turn, had a spike in price after recent falls: on the Chinese Dalian Stock Exchange, prices closed higher by another 5%.

Also in Asia, the Chinese Central Bank issued a statement saying that it will maintain a “flexible and targeted” monetary policy, which analysts saw as a change in posture that could ease financial conditions, to sustain the economic recovery.

