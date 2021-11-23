Attacking midfielder Payet was bottled in the head in the last match of Olympique de Marseille, last Sunday, he did not train on Monday and gave a statement to French police

Hit by a bottle to the head in the match between Lyon and Marseille Olympics last Sunday (21st), by the French Championship, the attacking midfielder Dimitri Payet he is not in the psychological condition to go back to training.

This Monday (22), two police officers from the Southern Division of Marseille went to the Olympique training center to collect the midfielder’s testimony, who proved to be quite shaken by what happened.

The newspaper L’Equipe had access to Payet’s testimony. The Frenchman spoke of having been stunned by the knock of the bottle and said he was afraid of taking corners.

“We were at Groupama Stadium. We had just started the match when I received a full plastic water bottle at head level, more precisely at the level of my left ear. Immediately I felt a sharp pain and fell to the floor. I was stunned. I don’t know where the bottle came from. I didn’t see the assailant. I was on the floor for several minutes, the pain was intense“, began by asserting.

“When I went back to the locker room, I realized what had happened to me. I was shocked alone, on the treatment table. I was unable to resume the game. I’m still, so far, in shock.. It’s not the first time I’ve been a victim of this kind of attitude.”

“Now I’m afraid of taking corners when I play away from home“, finished.



The 32-year-old has filed a complaint with the police about the assault he suffered and will be supported by Olympique during the investigations. He had already been the target of objects thrown by the fans in August, when faced the nice, also by Ligue 1.

Marseille’s Olympique returns to the field in this Thursday (25), when facing the Galatasaray, in Turkey, in an important match for the Europa League. Nonetheless, Payet is suspended and can only play on Sunday (28), against Troyes, for the French Championship.